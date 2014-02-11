

Person Of Interest



Season 3 Episode 14 (Waiting for more to air in America).



It is the smartest show on TV right now.



Plot from IMDB: A billionaire software-genius named Harold Finch creates a Machine for the government that is designed to detect acts of terror before they can happen, by monitoring the entire world through every cell-phone, email and surveillance camera. Finch discovered that the machine sees everything, potential terrorist acts and violent crimes that involve ordinary people. When the government considered violent crimes between normal people "irrelevant", Finch built a back door into the system that gives him the social security number of a person involved in a future violent crime so he could act. Partnered with John Reese, an ex-CIA agent, the two work in secret to prevent violent crimes before they can happen. Eventually their activities lead to being hunted by the New York Police Department, CIA Agents in pursuit of Reese who was listed as dead, a computer hacker named Root who wants access to the Machine, and government officials who want to keep all knowledge of the Machine a complete secret.



If you like Batman you will like this. Without ruining the show, every week there is a new "number" that pops up. This person is either the perpetrator or the victim, season 1 was the best at this and as the show has gone on most people are the victims. Along with the weekly numbers, there are major Plots as well. These include dirty cops, criminal bosses, people who learn of the machine and want it for their own good.



Give it a go for a few episodes, you wont regret it.



When the show first started out it was fiction, these days its basically fact with the US Government and the NSA.



