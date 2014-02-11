Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
What TV series episode did you watch and how was it?
#139492 11-Feb-2014 11:18
I tried to find another one of these threads but failed to. I have been watching a lot of TV series lately and wonder if people have been watching the same ones or would like to post an opinion about the show that they are currently following with NO SPOILERS 

Currently: The walking Dead
Current episode as of post: S4-E9.
Quick explanation:
Walking dead is a zombie series in the USA where a group of people are surviving. They never say zombie but refer to terms like Walkers. It is filled with cliff hangers and people doing stupid stuff that no level headed person would consider. Especially when you are endangering the "group" So it really turns out to that you are frustrated at silly decisions and then stuck with a cliffhanger and want to watch it next week.

How was it:
Watching them just run away from an old camp and get split up, More frustrating actions by a certain group member.

(I still watch Top Gear)

Finished within the last month:
Breaking Bad
Sherlock

  #983967 11-Feb-2014 11:46
"Hell on Wheels" - Brilliant

"Boss" - only 18 episodes were made - Brilliant also

  #983987 11-Feb-2014 12:03
Blandings.

A lesser known series of work by genius PG Woodehouse, presently showing on UK TV and featuring Timothy Spall and Jennifer Saunders.

Gentle comedy of a type all too rare these days.





  #983993 11-Feb-2014 12:08
Zippity: 

 

"Hell on Wheels" - Brilliant 

"Boss" - only 18 episodes were made - Brilliant also

 

 

Will see if i can find that on netflix. Never heard of myself.

Geektastic: Blandings.

A lesser known series of work by genius PG Woodehouse, presently showing on UK TV and featuring Timothy Spall and Jennifer Saunders.

Gentle comedy of a type all too rare these days.


Also added to the to-watch list.



  #983997 11-Feb-2014 12:23
walking dead s04ep1 - ok

true detective s01ep4 - excellent !

top gear s21ep2 - very good, makes up for the anaemic first ep.

  #984007 11-Feb-2014 12:32
ilovemusic: walking dead s04ep1 - ok

true detective s01ep4 - excellent !

top gear s21ep2 - very good, makes up for the anaemic first ep.


Maclaren P1, something different. Funny how they did the alfa vs quad race.

  #984009 11-Feb-2014 12:37
Just smashed out season 2 and 3 of Homeland.  It was awesome, i don't think they need to make a season 4.

Big fan of the goodwife but they have had an unexpected break of about 4 months halfway thru season 5.

  #984016 11-Feb-2014 12:45
The Blacklist - Episode 13.. Went into it thinking it was the season finale, when it finished i was left dissapointed, thought they should have ended it at episode 10, but then found out its only a break while the Olympics is on.
Almost smashed through all 5 seasons of Southland in the last couple of weeks, will be sad to see the end of that, its no "The Wire" but its still a good cop show.



  #984093 11-Feb-2014 13:40
garvani: The Blacklist - Episode 13.. Went into it thinking it was the season finale, when it finished i was left dissapointed, thought they should have ended it at episode 10, but then found out its only a break while the Olympics is on.
Almost smashed through all 5 seasons of Southland in the last couple of weeks, will be sad to see the end of that, its no "The Wire" but its still a good cop show.


Heard good about the wire. Added to the watch list.

  #984098 11-Feb-2014 13:43
TimA:
garvani: The Blacklist - Episode 13.. Went into it thinking it was the season finale, when it finished i was left dissapointed, thought they should have ended it at episode 10, but then found out its only a break while the Olympics is on.
Almost smashed through all 5 seasons of Southland in the last couple of weeks, will be sad to see the end of that, its no "The Wire" but its still a good cop show.


Heard good about the wire. Added to the watch list.


it is a great series! well worth the watch




  #984121 11-Feb-2014 14:13
The Wire is also on my watch list.

At the moment it is Fringe, S5 EP11

Almost at the end and we have enjoyed it a lot. Not sure what will be next, The Wire, Mad Men or back to 24 (up to S3) or wait for Game of Thrones S3. Throw in Downtown Abbey and there is lots to get through.

  #984124 11-Feb-2014 14:19
I'm sit on a train for 4 hours a day so I'm getting good at watching stuff.

I've just done my yearly round of watching all the reality 'Gold Rush' series (Yukon Gold, Bering Sea gold, Jungle Gold, Gold Rush). Currently watching 'The Long Way Round' with Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman.

"In 2004 Ewan and Charley embarked on an epic Long Way Round challenge, to bike 20,000-miles, cross 12 countries and 19 time zones in just 115 days. Riding their BMW GS R1200s, they crossed Europe, Ukraine, Russia, Kazakhstan and Mongolia to ride the Road of Bones through Siberia, over to Alaska, through Canada, North America and finished in New York. "




  #984129 11-Feb-2014 14:21
Person Of Interest

Season 3 Episode 14 (Waiting for more to air in America).

It is the smartest show on TV right now.

Plot from IMDB: A billionaire software-genius named Harold Finch creates a Machine for the government that is designed to detect acts of terror before they can happen, by monitoring the entire world through every cell-phone, email and surveillance camera. Finch discovered that the machine sees everything, potential terrorist acts and violent crimes that involve ordinary people. When the government considered violent crimes between normal people "irrelevant", Finch built a back door into the system that gives him the social security number of a person involved in a future violent crime so he could act. Partnered with John Reese, an ex-CIA agent, the two work in secret to prevent violent crimes before they can happen. Eventually their activities lead to being hunted by the New York Police Department, CIA Agents in pursuit of Reese who was listed as dead, a computer hacker named Root who wants access to the Machine, and government officials who want to keep all knowledge of the Machine a complete secret.

If you like Batman you will like this. Without ruining the show, every week there is a new "number" that pops up. This person is either the perpetrator or the victim, season 1 was the best at this and as the show has gone on most people are the victims. Along with the weekly numbers, there are major Plots as well. These include dirty cops, criminal bosses, people who learn of the machine and want it for their own good.

Give it a go for a few episodes, you wont regret it.

When the show first started out it was fiction, these days its basically fact with the US Government and the NSA.


  #984131 11-Feb-2014 14:23
I've been watching a few series in the last few months. (I have a 4 month old baby, my evenings are spent feeding, and settling, so need things to watch while doing this, heh)

Bored to Death - Great few series' but there won't be any more apparently. Sad.
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee - Short and often great episodes. No guts, just a bit of light hearted fun.
Inside Comedy - Really interesting interviews with comedians about themselves and their work.
Top Gear - C'mon, just show us a P1 timed lap already...
Walking Dead - Are we just going to see it start over now, but with more grizzled main characters? Feels like "The Last of Us" remake...
The Americans - Not sure where this is going and why I will want to keep watching
The Newsroom - New season starts soon and it should be interesting to see how topical the episodes get in regards to recent news stories.

True Detective is on my list. Can't wait to see some of it.

  #984133 11-Feb-2014 14:23
Kingy: I'm sit on a train for 4 hours a day so I'm getting good at watching stuff.

I've just done my yearly round of watching all the reality 'Gold Rush' series (Yukon Gold, Bering Sea gold, Jungle Gold, Gold Rush). Currently watching 'The Long Way Round' with Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman.

"In 2004 Ewan and Charley embarked on an epic Long Way Round challenge, to bike 20,000-miles, cross 12 countries and 19 time zones in just 115 days. Riding their BMW GS R1200s, they crossed Europe, Ukraine, Russia, Kazakhstan and Mongolia to ride the Road of Bones through Siberia, over to Alaska, through Canada, North America and finished in New York. "



I always liked the rednecks with their Gold. The latest series have been a bit of a squeaky wheel. Season 3 was the best. Much success from the miners.

  #984144 11-Feb-2014 14:29
House of Cards.

Inspired by the British series from the 80's but with Kevin Spacey.

Amazing.

Anything more would be a spoiler.




