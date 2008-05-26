

Iron Man

Great movie if you're into gadgets and big boys toys! If you liked Transformers then you should like it, although theres not quite as many explosions and action scenes, but a better storyline.



Harold and Kumar - Escape From Guantanamo Bay

If you're into cheesy 'Haha lets get stoned haha drugs are funny haha' movies then this will be a treat. I however, found it lame and cliche. Much like the first movie. Some laughs, but kinda silly and cheap.



Untraceable

Pretty horrific and graphic in some parts - dont watch if you're squeamish! But for those who like a bit of heart pounding mixed with a little geeky coolness, this is for you!



Juno

If you like Little Miss Sunshine, you should like this. Its a Fox searchlight film. Kind of Heart Warming in a quirky kind of way. Either you'll find it deep and meaningful, or boring, depending if you're into that kind of thing or not.



On DVD Recently:

Stranger than Fiction

Quite witty and clever film starring Will Farrel in a serious role! Watch if you like to follow a clever and thoughtful storyline. Dont watch it if you need explosions to enjoy a film.



A Beautiful Mind

Very interesting film with Russel Crowe as the main actor. Another inspiring and meaningful movie that has a nice storyline that captures the minds of the audience well.