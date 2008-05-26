I've seen this kind of thread on other forums I use, but they're now getting unmanageable with over 1000 replies, so I figured why not start it fresh on Geekzone?? Hopefully it takes off :)
Basically - tell us the last movie (or couple of movies) you watched, and what you thought about it. I'll get things started:
30 Days of Night: Based on a graphic novel series of the same name, and filmed in NZ with mainly NZ actors. Stars Josh Hartnett, Melissa George and loads of Kiwi actors that I can't quite place, except Marge from old Shorty!! It's a vampire flick set in Alaska where the sun disappears for 30+ days each year bringing perpetual night with it....good environment for vampires to thrive. Anyway, I enjoyed it but found it predictable. The Kiwi-American accents were cringeworthy and the vampire dialogue was infantile, but the imagery and aesthetic was really disturbing. All in all it's a good vampire/horror flick and it totally cr@ps on things like The Ring and all those Japanese horror clones.
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull: Aside from the tinnitus I got from watching this at The Embassy (jk - but it WAS loud!) I really enjoyed this. It was completely over the top like all Indy movies. The stunts and action sequences were very impressive. Harrison Ford can clearly still kick some arse! I was pleasantly surprised by this considering my apprehension for the last few months leading up to it. It's a great action-adventure. I just hope it's the last one.
P.S. If you're 6'4" or over, avoid row G of the Platinum Seats at The Embassy - leg room is awful!
Over to the masses....