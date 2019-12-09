Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicWhite Island eruption
Fred99

13684 posts

Uber Geek


#261665 9-Dec-2019 15:09
Send private message quote this post

It looks reasonably spectacular, this photo seems to show some ash falling from the cloud:

 

 

Photo from Geonet site https://www.geonet.org.nz/volcano/cameras/whakatane 

 

It's settled down since then to what looks like typical White Island activity.  Hopefully nobody was near at the time.

 

There could be one loss - "Dino" - who's been visible in the crater floor camera for about a decade.  That camera seems to have gone for a  bit of a tumble.

 

In case there's doomsday forecasts, almost certainly nope.  AFAIK White Island has no history of having violent eruptions, just a lot of episodes like this one.

 

 

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | ... | 25
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: You will find anything you want at MightyApe.
Behodar
8233 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2371278 9-Dec-2019 15:10
Send private message quote this post

Local radio station (1XX) is reporting "very serious injuries". There was a tour group on the island at the time :(

Fred99

13684 posts

Uber Geek


  #2371279 9-Dec-2019 15:13
Send private message quote this post

Behodar:

 

Local radio station (1XX) is reporting "very serious injuries". There was a tour group on the island at the time :(

 

 

Oh no!  That's very bad news.  Geonet had raised the alert level a few weeks ago - up to 2, but "heightened activity" not warning of imminent eruption.  

 

Edit:

 

Looks like about 12 people were on the crater rim at 2:00pm, they were on their way back at 2:10, from the seismograph it looks like the eruption started at 2:13. Oh dear.

Mistenfuru
198 posts

Master Geek


  #2371280 9-Dec-2019 15:14
Send private message quote this post

Someone was hoofing it back from the Island after the Eruption



networkn
27184 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2371291 9-Dec-2019 15:26
Send private message quote this post

Aren't there people monitoring these things who would have presumably got some warning of at least increased activity? Hopefully the injuries are misreported or not too serious. 

 

 

GV27
4175 posts

Uber Geek


  #2371293 9-Dec-2019 15:30
Send private message quote this post

networkn:

 

Aren't there people monitoring these things who would have presumably got some warning of at least increased activity? Hopefully the injuries are misreported or not too serious. 

 

 

No. The entire island is a volcano and it has had a volcanic hazard alert status with regular weekly updates about the level of activity. There's not much more that can be practically be done. 

Linux
8954 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2371294 9-Dec-2019 15:30
Send private message quote this post

networkn:

 

Aren't there people monitoring these things who would have presumably got some warning of at least increased activity? Hopefully the injuries are misreported or not too serious. 

 

 

They are controlled by mother nature and can go bang with zero warning

Behodar
8233 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2371295 9-Dec-2019 15:32
Send private message quote this post

Ambulance rushing down Muriwai Drive right now.



DjShadow
3827 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2371296 9-Dec-2019 15:32
Send private message quote this post

Behodar:

 

Local radio station (1XX) is reporting "very serious injuries". There was a tour group on the island at the time :(

 

 

I think this is confirmed

 

Behodar
8233 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2371300 9-Dec-2019 15:34
Send private message quote this post

15 injured, apparently :(

Handsomedan
4631 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2371306 9-Dec-2019 15:41
Send private message quote this post

Behodar:

 

15 injured, apparently :(

 

Not ideal. 

 

 

 

Hope they come through OK




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

networkn
27184 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2371307 9-Dec-2019 15:43
Send private message quote this post

GV27:

 

networkn:

 

Aren't there people monitoring these things who would have presumably got some warning of at least increased activity? Hopefully the injuries are misreported or not too serious. 

 

 

No. The entire island is a volcano and it has had a volcanic hazard alert status with regular weekly updates about the level of activity. There's not much more that can be practically be done. 

 

 

They monitor Seismic activity in other locations in NZ, and surely temperatures as well too? I have seen reports in years gone by about white island and it's likelihood or not of erupting?

 

 

Fred99

13684 posts

Uber Geek


  #2371310 9-Dec-2019 15:47
Send private message quote this post

networkn:

 

Aren't there people monitoring these things who would have presumably got some warning of at least increased activity? Hopefully the injuries are misreported or not too serious. 

 

 

 

 

I'm not qualified to comment, but here's the publicly available monitoring data, general activity at the top (nothing much to see there), spectral analysis at the bottom.  The gradually increasing level of activity is pretty normal and was commented on by Geonet.  (I've been looking at these things out of interest for a long time). It waxes and wanes, usually nothing much happens. The quake then a sudden drop of activity about a day ago might have raised eyebrows.  I'd conjecture that the drop in activity was because lava broke through rock (at depth), relieving pressure, then the rest is history.

 

 

Yesterday was Sunday.

MikeB4
17040 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2371311 9-Dec-2019 15:49
Send private message quote this post

The alert level has been at 2 for about the last month.

Fred99

13684 posts

Uber Geek


  #2371312 9-Dec-2019 15:51
Send private message quote this post

MikeB4:

 

The alert level has been at 2 for about the last month.

 

 

This from their previous bulletin:

 

Overall, the monitored parameters continue to be in the expected range for moderate volcanic unrest and associated hazards exist. The monitoring observations bear some similarities with those seen during the 2011-2016 period when Whakaari/White Island was more active and stronger volcanic activity occurred. Observations and data to date suggest that the volcano may be entering a period where eruptive activity is more likely than normal.

 

The Volcanic Alert Level remains at Level 2.

 

The Aviation Colour Code remains at Yellow.

 

xpd

xpd
A500 Mini Owner
11901 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2371313 9-Dec-2019 15:55
Send private message quote this post

Flightradar showing two small aircraft circling the island, MarineTraffic showing Whakatane Rescue 1 is pretty much on site.

 

 




XPD^ / DemiseNZ

 

Photos, Free Games, Amiga and more!

 

https://www.xpd.co.nz/

 

 

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | ... | 25
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Chromecast With Google TV ReviewÂ 
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09

Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training
Posted 31-May-2022 17:08

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 