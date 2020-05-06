Hi, I obviously totally understand that it's Level3 and some services are overloaded, however I ordered some bits from PBTech last week (exactly a week ago today) and the same day the parts were picked and a Courier post ticket raised and an email sent to me with those detials.

Next day I get an email from PBTech saying there will be a delay due to courier overload, I thought fine, its expected in these times. Its now a week later and the parcel still shows its not picked up. I have email PBTech asking for an update, no replies.

So has anyone else had the same issue? Should point out this is a small package.

Cyril