I went to my local PB last week (Glenfield) to buy some stuff. They had a couple of security people on the door, and only letting in 1-2 people at a time. When I got inside, they had blocked off the entry and you could only deal with a cashier. You have to ask for want you want, and then they go away and get it for you.

I asked why they were doing this, and for how long - but no one was able to give me an answer...

The website says "Please note that all stores are temporarily operating in an 'Express' format with restricted showroom space as many of our retail staff are now supporting our busy online team."

Seems very strange to me.