PB Tech - All Stores are now "Express", and you can't browse them...
guyl

108 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

#295525 4-Apr-2022 11:16
Send private message quote this post

I went to my local PB last week (Glenfield) to buy some stuff. They had a couple of security people on the door, and only letting in 1-2 people at a time. When I got inside, they had blocked off the entry and you could only deal with a cashier. You have to ask for want you want, and then they go away and get it for you.

 

 

 

I asked why they were doing this, and for how long - but no one was able to give me an answer...

 

The website says "Please note that all stores are temporarily operating in an 'Express' format with restricted showroom space as many of our retail staff are now supporting our busy online team."

 

 

 

Seems very strange to me.

 

 

shk292
2366 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2896673 4-Apr-2022 11:19
Send private message quote this post

They had that a while ago at Glenfield - the rest of retail was opening up but not only did PB insist on a vaccine pass (which I have no problem with) but even having shown it, you were only allowed into a small area to collect an order or ask for stuff.  Albany branch didn't seem to do this, although that might have just been timing.  They are going to lose a lot of revenue

guyl

108 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2896674 4-Apr-2022 11:22
Send private message quote this post

Yeah, it seems everyone else is opening up, but they are closing down!

 

If you need more staff to full-fill internet orders, surely they could hire more? I think they are shooting themselves in the foot...

 

Just a shame we don't have many other options in NZ for a good PC parts store.

nitro
460 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2896694 4-Apr-2022 11:39
Send private message quote this post

online works for me. especially if the free shipping 'code' still works, not an issue for me.

 

i don't know about losing revenue, as suggested above... with the explicit reason for the change being made is to cope with online orders, they won't be losing revenue. probably came down to how much revenue comes from in-store (and not everyone who walks in-store buys), vs 100% sale from online shopping. sure, there are those who make the final decision in-store, but i bet they've taken that into accoun. you also need security in-store from possible nasties doing their shopping without paying.

 

it's not as easy to just 'hire more people' either as it's not easy to forecast how long this scenario lasts for. they may also have some of their current staff sick, hence the reduced manpower.

 

i think this is just an example of how we're just not back to normal yet.

 

 

 

 



Dratsab
3804 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2896696 4-Apr-2022 11:42
Send private message quote this post

nitro: they may also have some of their current staff sick 

 

This was my first thought.

richms
25168 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2896697 4-Apr-2022 11:43
Send private message quote this post

It works great I find. Just tell them what you want, they get it, no pushing past other people who are in the way just staring at things.

 

Anyone that says to hire more people clearly are ignorant of the labour market at the moment. No-one is wanting to change job with the uncertainty of being made to isolate for a long time, unpaid since you don't have any sick pay, or the new place having to shut down etc.




Richard rich.ms

Handsomedan
4719 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2896701 4-Apr-2022 11:49
Send private message quote this post

nitro:

 

online works for me. especially if the free shipping 'code' still works, not an issue for me.

 

i don't know about losing revenue, as suggested above... with the explicit reason for the change being made is to cope with online orders, they won't be losing revenue. probably came down to how much revenue comes from in-store (and not everyone who walks in-store buys), vs 100% sale from online shopping. sure, there are those who make the final decision in-store, but i bet they've taken that into accoun. you also need security in-store from possible nasties doing their shopping without paying.

 

it's not as easy to just 'hire more people' either as it's not easy to forecast how long this scenario lasts for. they may also have some of their current staff sick, hence the reduced manpower.

 

i think this is just an example of how we're just not back to normal yet.

 

 

 

 

 

 

I've never been able to get free shipping with PB Tech. I also don't find their website very user-friendly. 

 

I'm likely to shop there less if I can't go in and browse. 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

Nate001
526 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2896704 4-Apr-2022 11:53
Send private message quote this post

Genuine question. Do people ever just browse a store such as PB in person? There is the exclusion of trying devices in store.

 

Most times I know exactly what I want and click and collect.



huckster
539 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2896707 4-Apr-2022 11:56
Send private message quote this post

Nate001:

 

Genuine question. Do people ever just browse a store such as PB in person? There is the exclusion of trying devices in store.

 

Most times I know exactly what I want and click and collect.

 

 

I have been known to..... In fact the last time I went there was for a browse (Glenfield) but hit this very problem.

Senecio
1505 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2896708 4-Apr-2022 11:56
Send private message quote this post

You need to understand the impact that Omicron has had on supply chains.

 

 

 

I picked up my click and collect order from the Manakau branch the week before last. Whilst waiting to enter I got chatting with the man on the door. They were running at ~50% absenteeism in the warehouse and ~35% in the retail store with employees required to self isolate either by testing positive themselves or being household contacts. This is not just a problem that is unique to them so you can't just go out and hire more people.

 

 

 

Its understandable that they have had to make some changes to how they operate in order to run on effectively skeleton staff.

Kyanar
3441 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2896711 4-Apr-2022 11:59
Send private message quote this post

Looks like they're moving toward the Umart (big Australian chain) model. It actually works really well, since stock doesn't have to be stacked for presentation the stores can be far more compact, and collection is quick and easy - once they tell you your order has been picked you just go there, register your attendance at the kiosk, and take a (socially distanced) seat while they grab your order from the storeroom shelves. Though many of their stores do have a small amount of showroom stock (very small), typically focused around products that the distributors and manufacturers are promoting. Definitely disagree with any claims that it's "shooting themselves in the foot" and "going to lose them a lot of money". Most people greatly appreciate the speed and convenience. Just, uh, don't try deal with returns. But I think PB Tech may have pioneered that feature long ago.

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
11927 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2896712 4-Apr-2022 12:01
Send private message quote this post

I've been using a free shipping code for multiple orders over last few months, no issues with it. Shop online, get it sent to me. Only if desperate for something will I make a run to the "local" store. 

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

Kopkiwi
2533 posts

Uber Geek


  #2896719 4-Apr-2022 12:17
Send private message quote this post

Yeah Christchurch stores obviously with this too, hate it. I love going to have a play around with new laptops and phones, get a feel from them. I am not dropping thousands on a product I can't test out first, will likely lose a lot of my business.

gehenna
7352 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2896720 4-Apr-2022 12:18
Send private message quote this post

Bound to be a staffing issue with sickness.  We're going to go through this every year now.

wellygary
6649 posts

Uber Geek


  #2896723 4-Apr-2022 12:23
Send private message quote this post

gehenna:

 

Bound to be a staffing issue with sickness.  We're going to go through this every year now.

 

 

Had a similar situation with the local Starbucks in Welly a few weeks ago at the omicron peak here,

 

Table across the front door, Only pickup for online app orders. no walk-in service... Was a bit like being back at Level 3 or 4 or whatever it was... 

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
11927 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2896725 4-Apr-2022 12:30
Send private message quote this post

wellygary:

 

Level 3 or 4 or whatever it was... 

 

 

Level purple with maroon and 2.831.

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





