Hi guys,

there is another very informative thread about the power supplies on these Chorus ONT boxes which helped me, so thought I would just share some information which may help others too.

When I moved into my apartment I was happy to find out there was an ONT already installed and we were ready to go for UFB, the day before my circuit was livened up, I only just realised that I had no power cable plugged into the ONT, I called my ISP and explained I had just moved in and the last tenants must have removed it etc, they advised me there would be a minimum $50 charge and a 2 week wait to get a tech out to replace it. Hrm yeah nah thanks mate.

First off, not all ONT boxes are the same so this may or may not help you. What we do know, the ONT is Alcatel/Lucent (surprise,surprise) and its a 12VDC, 1 amp.

Thanks to kenkeniff's post, after hanging up form the ISP I had mine powered up using breadboard jumpers and and old 12v PSU. But the connection wasn't stable, the ONT was sitting on the ground and a slight bump could knock the connectors out.

So here is how to make the real plug

what you need:

1x Molex 43025-0800

2x Molex 43030-0001 (they usually come in a set of 8)

1x 12VDC 1.0 Amp minimum wall plug (most op shops have boxes of these for $1 each)

Its fairly simple, cut the plug off the end of the wall plug, strip a tiny amount of sheath off the cable, insert it into the crimp terminal, the small ears at the bottom of the terminal crimp around the sheath, the larger ears of the terminal crimp around the bare wire, there is a proper tool for this but needle nose pliers and a bit of patience work well. If you can, get a wall plug that has 2x core wire, if you have single core with negative on the shielding it will be rather tricky to crimp - maybe a dob of solder will help out.

Get your multimeter and find out which is positive and which is negative, looking at the front face of the plug (the picture is looking from the other way), the negative terminal goes into the top left, and the positive goes into the bottom left. The Remaining 6 holes are not used.

Plug it in, it should be a perfect fit with a satisfying 'click' and your done. As you can see in the pictures, I chose the smallest wall plug I could and made the cable very short. Total cost was <$5