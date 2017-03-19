Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
kdn

kdn

198 posts

Master Geek


#210245 19-Mar-2017 16:34
Hi guys,

 

 

 

there is another very informative thread about the power supplies on these Chorus ONT boxes which helped me, so thought I would just share some information which may help others too.

 

When I moved into my apartment I was happy to find out there was an ONT already installed and we were ready to go for UFB, the day before my circuit was livened up, I only just realised that I had no power cable plugged into the ONT, I called my ISP and explained I had just moved in and the last tenants must have removed it etc, they advised me there would be a minimum $50 charge and a 2 week wait to get a tech out to replace it. Hrm yeah nah thanks mate.

 

First off, not all ONT boxes are the same so this may or may not help you. What we do know, the ONT is Alcatel/Lucent (surprise,surprise) and its a 12VDC, 1 amp.

 

Thanks to kenkeniff's post, after hanging up form the ISP I had mine powered up using breadboard jumpers and and old 12v PSU. But the connection wasn't stable, the ONT was sitting on the ground and a slight bump could knock the connectors out.

 

 

 

So here is how to make the real plug

 

what you need:

 

1x Molex 43025-0800

 

2x Molex 43030-0001 (they usually come in a set of 8)

 

1x 12VDC 1.0 Amp minimum wall plug (most op shops have boxes of these for $1 each)

 

 

 

Its fairly simple, cut the plug off the end of the wall plug, strip a tiny amount of sheath off the cable, insert it into the crimp terminal, the small ears at the bottom of the terminal crimp around the sheath, the larger ears of the terminal crimp around the bare wire, there is a proper tool for this but needle nose pliers and a bit of patience work well. If you can, get a wall plug that has 2x core wire, if you have single core with negative on the shielding it will be rather tricky to crimp - maybe a dob of solder will help out.

 

Get your multimeter and find out which is positive and which is negative, looking at the front face of the plug (the picture is looking from the other way), the negative terminal goes into the top left, and the positive goes into the bottom left. The Remaining 6 holes are not used.

 

Plug it in, it should be a perfect fit with a satisfying 'click' and your done. As you can see in the pictures, I chose the smallest wall plug I could and made the cable very short. Total cost was <$5

 

 

 

Click to see full size

 

Click to see full size

 

Click to see full size

 

Click to see full size

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

 

 

 

 1 | 2
hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
12999 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lizard Networks
Subscriber

  #1743891 19-Mar-2017 16:41
A few months back i handled a case exactly like this.

 

 

 

Process was, an email was sent out.

 

Within a few hours chorus came back letting us know the customer has had a PSU dispatched.

 

 

 

Within the next day the PSU arrived, problem solved. no charges or anything.

 

 

 

Chorus aren't so keen on you messing with the ONT..




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

 

 
 
 
 

DarkShadow
1647 posts

Uber Geek


  #1743932 19-Mar-2017 17:20
kdn:

 

I called my ISP and explained I had just moved in and the last tenants must have removed it etc, they advised me there would be a minimum $50 charge and a 2 week wait to get a tech out to replace it. Hrm yeah nah thanks mate.

 

 

Who's your ISP?

 

In the dozens of cases I've handled we just logged a fault and Chorus will replace the power supply the next day with no fee. Up until recently they even send a guy to install it for you, now they just courier it.

PaulBags
809 posts

Ultimate Geek
Inactive user


  #1743937 19-Mar-2017 17:26
I find it odd it uses an 8pin molex for two poles?



kdn

kdn

198 posts

Master Geek


  #1743939 19-Mar-2017 17:28
Unlimited Internet, but that shouldn't matter who it is, all they do is log it with Chorus, in my experience when someone quotes a $50 fee you generally end up paying it :)

hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
12999 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lizard Networks
Subscriber

  #1743946 19-Mar-2017 17:39
kdn:

 

Unlimited Internet, but that shouldn't matter who it is, all they do is log it with Chorus, in my experience when someone quotes a $50 fee you generally end up paying it :)

 

 

Chorus have a standard procedure here.

 

 

 

Unlimited internet need to look at their internal docs and make sure this is looked at, Customers should not be rigging up their own power supplies for something chorus will look after without a charge.

 

 

 

@ChorusNZ @InstallerUFB might have something more to add here..




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

 

richms
28026 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #1743983 19-Mar-2017 18:16
PaulBags: I find it odd it uses an 8pin molex for two poles?

 

If you look up the pinout its all to do with a backup power supply for them so it can monitor battery etc, AFAIK not used at all on the NZ installations of the ONTs, but I know that in aussie many installs have a battery and crap with them as well as a power supply.




Richard rich.ms

timmmay
20471 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #1743985 19-Mar-2017 18:19
Good on you for sharing. Another option is to buy a DC UPS made for it.



DarthKermit
5346 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #1743989 19-Mar-2017 18:24
I was naughty and shortened the DC cord on my ONT power supply so it'd take up less room in my cabinet.

shanes
257 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #1743999 19-Mar-2017 19:00
Can anyone tell me where I could get the Molex 43025-0800 plug and Molex 43030-0001 pins ?

solutionz
589 posts

Ultimate Geek
Inactive user


  #1744001 19-Mar-2017 19:09
Great job @kdn I know it was a major payne last time I had to replace one of those.

Assume you had to spring for a bag of those connectors?

Maybe you could pre-crimp the rest of them to lengths of cable and/or wire on a female DC jack for easy connection to a universal power supply etc; and flick them off here?

I'd happily grab one off you for ten bucks or so to have as a spare [for *cough* definitely not a Chorus ONT]..

solutionz
589 posts

Ultimate Geek
Inactive user


  #1744009 19-Mar-2017 19:15
shanes:

Can anyone tell me where I could get the Molex 43025-0800 plug and Molex 43030-0001 pins ?



Hopefully @kdn will save us the hassle and make some for us otherwise RS is your best bet:

https://nz.rs-online.com/mobile/p/pcb-connector-housings/2332775/

https://nz.rs-online.com/mobile/p/pcb-connector-contacts/6701850/

I'd also consider making up a batch if there's enough interest and they play nice with my existing crimps: http://www.engineer.jp/en/products/pa09e.html

gareth41
742 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #1744162 20-Mar-2017 00:27
The power supply doesn't need to be exactly 1amp. Any switch mode psu will do as long as it's 12v and the current it can deliver is the same as or greater than 1amp. The ONT will draw whatever current it needs. Don't use an older transformer psu, often these have AC ripple on the output and could cause adverse problems with the ONT.

Aredwood
3885 posts

Uber Geek


  #1744167 20-Mar-2017 01:24

gareth41: The power supply doesn't need to be exactly 1amp. Any switch mode psu will do as long as it's 12v and the current it can deliver is the same as or greater than 1amp. The ONT will draw whatever current it needs. Don't use an older transformer psu, often these have AC ripple on the output and could cause adverse problems with the ONT.

 

 

 

Safest way is to actually measure the no load voltage from your power supply, even if it is a switchmode one. I have seen transformer supplies that have a 7812 or lm317 regulator inside. So have given very stable output. Yet just today I opened up a 12V 6Amp switchmode PSU as I wanted to see if I could modify it's feedback resistors to get a little more voltage out of it. Turned out it's no load voltage was 15.6V And it didn't even have any active feedback network. It didn't even have an opamp or any ICs inside it. It was only approx 3 years old yet was made entirely from discrete components. The design brief was probably make it simulate a simple transformer supply.

 

 

 

Also I agree with having the Molex plugs on the ONTs. As I know someone who destroyed their modem by plugging the power supply from their inkjet printer into it. The printer PSU outputted 35V and the modem needed 12V. Goodbye modem.





BMarquis
444 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Chorus
Lifetime subscriber

  #1744212 20-Mar-2017 08:16
At least you have kindly documented the ONT serial number :)

The other guys are right.

 

1) should be no charge

 

2) should be a lot faster than 4 weeks.

 

 

 

Any non-official power supply causing issues with, or driving a replacement of, the ONT down the track could see you up for being charged for a replacement ONT.

 

 

 

 

kdn

kdn

198 posts

Master Geek


  #1744308 20-Mar-2017 10:39
I do have one spare molex and a bunch of the crimps if anyone is desperate for one, will sell for cost price.

 

There's a guy on ebay selling them in pairs with free shipping I think its the cheapest option!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 1 | 2
