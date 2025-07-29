Did you know that here in Aotearoa, even with access to the digital ecosystem and way of life, at least 10% of those in our country are still digitally excluded? Figures from Stats NZ and Commerce Commission also tell us that approximately 130,000 households don't have an internet connection at all!



These figures are hard-hitting and staggering, and it's happening all around us.







In playing our part to deliver digital equity and ensuring every New Zealander has the opportunity to connect, Vetta Online in conjunction with Chorus have developed and specific offering to benefit specified communities within New Zealand to access fast fibre broadband. We've called this our Local Linkup scheme.



Eligibility criteria includes:

Households residing at specified eligible addresses;

Households residing at an eligible Kāinga Ora address;

Households residing at an eligible Tāmaki Regeneration address;

Households with a child attending a school with a school equity index of 490 or higher;

Those with a community services card at a specified address;

The property is located in a Chorus LFC area, with a previously installed Chorus ONT.

The above eligibility can be easily checked by using our eligibility checker tool, at https://www.vetta.online/local-linkup/#lookup.



We've structured an exclusive offering for those who are eligible, priced at either $26/month for 100Mbps download/20Mbps upload, or $30/month for 500Mbps download/100Mbps upload, with unlimited data, a WiFi 6 router included, and no contract.







These plans give you the choice of basic fibre access, or a higher speed option. Alongside these structured offerings, we also provide a modern WiFi-6 router rental at no additional charge. With both appropriate speed and WiFi coverage, this ensures a suitable and high-speed connection for everyone in the home.



👉 For further information, to learn more about why we're doing this, check eligibility, and signup, please visit www.locallinkup.nz. 👈



If you prefer messaging in a video format, you can also see my mug on your screen here. (not recommended 😅)



With all this said - we need your help! We want to ensure that this offering is getting out into the community and meeting the need of those digitally excluded, which allows us to present a full business plan at the end of September to ensure this service can be continued for new customers into the future.

With everyone here being tech-centric individuals and already knowing the benefits of fast fibre connectivity, if you know of someone personally, or a local community organisation or group, we'd welcome any feedback or introductions to further the cause. We also have marketing collateral, including digital assets, flyers etc all available, feel free to PM me here for contact info or to get them into peoples hands!



With your help, we can work together and help close the digital divide in the country we all call home. 🫶



