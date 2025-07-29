Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Local Linkup - Low-cost digital equity fibre broadband

saf #320300 29-Jul-2025 11:20
Did you know that here in Aotearoa, even with access to the digital ecosystem and way of life, at least 10% of those in our country are still digitally excluded? Figures from Stats NZ and Commerce Commission also tell us that approximately 130,000 households don't have an internet connection at all!

These figures are hard-hitting and staggering, and it's happening all around us.



In playing our part to deliver digital equity and ensuring every New Zealander has the opportunity to connect, Vetta Online in conjunction with Chorus have developed and specific offering to benefit specified communities within New Zealand to access fast fibre broadband. We've called this our Local Linkup scheme.

Eligibility criteria includes:

 

  • Households residing at specified eligible addresses;
  • Households residing at an eligible Kāinga Ora address;
  • Households residing at an eligible Tāmaki Regeneration address;
  • Households with a child attending a school with a school equity index of 490 or higher;
  • Those with a community services card at a specified address;
  • The property is located in a Chorus LFC area, with a previously installed Chorus ONT.

The above eligibility can be easily checked by using our eligibility checker tool, at https://www.vetta.online/local-linkup/#lookup

We've structured an exclusive offering for those who are eligible, priced at either $26/month for 100Mbps download/20Mbps upload, or $30/month for 500Mbps download/100Mbps upload, with unlimited data, a WiFi 6 router included, and no contract.



These plans give you the choice of basic fibre access, or a higher speed option. Alongside these structured offerings, we also provide a modern WiFi-6 router rental at no additional charge. With both appropriate speed and WiFi coverage, this ensures a suitable and high-speed connection for everyone in the home.

👉 For further information, to learn more about why we're doing this, check eligibility, and signup, please visit www.locallinkup.nz. 👈

If you prefer messaging in a video format, you can also see my mug on your screen here. (not recommended 😅)

With all this said - we need your help! We want to ensure that this offering is getting out into the community and meeting the need of those digitally excluded, which allows us to present a full business plan at the end of September to ensure this service can be continued for new customers into the future.
With everyone here being tech-centric individuals and already knowing the benefits of fast fibre connectivity, if you know of someone personally, or a local community organisation or group, we'd welcome any feedback or introductions to further the cause. We also have marketing collateral, including digital assets, flyers etc all available, feel free to PM me here for contact info or to get them into peoples hands!

With your help, we can work together and help close the digital divide in the country we all call home. 🫶

       





  KiwiSurfer #3397983 29-Jul-2025 11:41
Feedback: Currently i enter my address, then click no to the CSC question, then it arrives at a question asking if I have a child going to one of the listed school. As I have no children I can't answer that question but there is no way to say no and there is only a BACK button which takes me back to the CSC question. I think better UI would be to have a I don't have a child button then that can go to a "No you are not eligible" if needed.



  saf #3397985 29-Jul-2025 11:44
KiwiSurfer:

 

Feedback: Currently i enter my address, then click no to the CSC question, then it arrives at a question asking if I have a child going to one of the listed school. As I have no children I can't answer that question but there is no way to say no and there is only a BACK button which takes me back to the CSC question. I think better UI would be to have a I don't have a child button then that can go to a "No you are not eligible" if needed.

 

 

Very fair point - will pass that on. :-)

If you've got to the point in the checker where it's asking for if you have a child enrolled at an eligible school, if the answer is "no", then you wouldn't be eligible - so I'd say that's easy enough to touch that up in the checker tool.




  Asteros #3397986 29-Jul-2025 11:49
Could you offer this to all fibre subscribers in NZ? It would solve the equity problem in one stroke.



  wellygary #3397989 29-Jul-2025 12:01
The specific web address  for the local link up product is still sitting on your primary website, thus its sharing links like FAQ etc, 

 

 

 

Your FAQ page has lots of not relevant information that could be off putting to customers such as "fair use" overage and "50c/GB" when you exceed this... Now this is obviously not relevant to your new product so I would remove it..

 

 

 

Also If you are wanting to spread publicity for your product you need to contact the government departments that relate to your eligibility

 

 

 

KO communicate on a regular basis with all their tenants, 

 

MSD do the same with CSC card holders, 

 

and the schools with a 490 or higher equity index are fairly easy to locate, 

 

Running community promotions is great, but If you can get these organisations on board your mission will be a million times easier

  nzkc #3397997 29-Jul-2025 12:17
Asteros:

 

Could you offer this to all fibre subscribers in NZ? It would solve the equity problem in one stroke.

 

 

It doesn't. Equitable != equal.

  Scott3 #3398022 29-Jul-2025 12:41
A little more feedback on the website, A decent chance your target market is not familure with the locations of the Various LFC's in NZ.

When a non Chorus area address is entered into the checker, you get the message "Something has gone wrong, we were unable to check your address. Please try again."

It would be great if this message gave a little more detail. for example "We have detected you are in the northpower fiber area, Currently we are only able to offer this deal in Chorus UFB Fiber area's", or "We have detected you are outside the UFB network coverage area, we can only offer this deal within Chorus UFB Fiber area's".

Haven't tested it with an address in a Chorus area without an ONT, but it would be great those to get an error message to reflect that the address is in an appropriate area, but it is the lack of an ONT that is the issue.

 

Would be great if it could be expanded to more or all LFC's, but ok to not let perfect be the enemy of good.

On the requirement for an ONT, given your targeting those digitally excluded, it would be great if you could have a pathway for an ONT to be added.

I get most on here know you can sign up to any non contract ISP, wait for the ONT to be installed, and cancel, hence getting an ONT installed for low cost. But I doubt your target market are aware of this.

Would be great if you could add a $100 signup fee for those with no ONT, so there is a user friendly path to getting one.

 

 

 

For those criticizing this deal for having eligibility criteria, Knock it off.

It is clearly below cost, and (without massive subsidy from somewhere), not viable offer to everybody.

I am not eligible (and even if I was I don't have any desire to downgrade from my gig plan), but strongly support any initiatives to reduce digital exclusion in this country.

 

Taxpayers have largely picked up the cost of the UFB roll out regardless, I want to see it used as much as possible. 

  michaelmurfy #3398025 29-Jul-2025 12:51
nzkc:
Asteros:

 

Could you offer this to all fibre subscribers in NZ? It would solve the equity problem in one stroke.

 

It doesn't. Equitable != equal.

 

I understood it as offering it in Enable / TFF areas to make it an offering for everyone. As this is a joint partnership between Vetta + Chorus it's only available in Chorus areas but also may change.

 

If it is the other thing of "Why can't I get cheap broadband" then there are many people who are struggling and are not as well off who have to decide if to eat, get healthcare or the "luxuries" that we take for granted like heating their house or having broadband. This is aimed towards those people and it is not up to debate as to why this can't be offered to everyone.

 

I've already removed a few off topic comments. Lets keep it on topic folks, this ain't politics.




  SimplePotato #3398026 29-Jul-2025 12:53
Scott3:

 

Great initiative.

A little more feedback on the website, A decent chance your target market is not familure with the locations of the Various LFC's in NZ.

When a non Chorus area address is entered into the checker, you get the message "Something has gone wrong, we were unable to check your address. Please try again."

It would be great if this message gave a little more detail. for example "We have detected you are in the northpower fiber area, Currently we are only able to offer this deal in Chorus UFB Fiber area's", or "We have detected you are outside the UFB network coverage area, we can only offer this deal within Chorus UFB Fiber area's".

Haven't tested it with an address in a Chorus area without an ONT, but it would be great those to get an error message to reflect that the address is in an appropriate area, but it is the lack of an ONT that is the issue.

 



It should provide a friendly error when outside of a Chorus area, guessing the particular address is causing something to throw rather than be handled gracefully 😬 if you wouldn't mind DM me the address used, I'll take a look. Same applies if an ONT is not installed, it will advise the user. 




  OldGeek #3398031 29-Jul-2025 13:27
Vetta/Chorus are to be congratulated for your initiative but based on my experience perhaps some fine tuning is needed for eligibility.

 

     

  1. I am eligible, but when I go to sign up, an eligibility condition of 5 or more adults in the house pops up that I had not seen earlier.  I have 4 so don’t qualify.  I am also due to return to Quic on Monday August 4.  I am currently with Voyager.
  2. Having a CSC does not mean you are poor.  I qualify for a CSC because my taxable (retired) income is low.  The CSC is a measure of low-level of taxable income but you still qualify if you are asset-rich.  My taxable income is low enough to qualify for a CSC.  I live in a house worth about 1.4 mill and live on drawing down invested retirement capital as well as NZ Super.

 

I am assuming Vetta do not want to cannibalise their existing customer bas (including Quic), and that the target market is low income, living at an address served by Chorus Fibre and not connected to 'the internet'.




  freitasm #3398033 29-Jul-2025 13:30
This is a brilliant initiative. It shows what the private sector can do when they want to benefit those most in need.

 

Everyone needs help at some point or another.

 

Anyone that thinks "I have mine, the world is swell" and treat this as a handout is wrong - about this and life in general.




  Linux #3398034 29-Jul-2025 13:35
Fantastic for the deserving that require genuine help 👏 zero issue at all

 

I did not mean to put all people that get help into the same bucket as the riff raff that just take take take...

  danfaulknor #3398035 29-Jul-2025 13:37
This is a great initiative. It's possible because Chorus is subsidizing the connections, though it doesn't leave a lot of margin for the RSPs especially when we are required to provide the router. I understand that the hope is that other LFCs will come on board as well when this (hopefully) moves out of the trial phase.

 

We are participating in the trial too, along with other RSPs.




  freitasm #3398036 29-Jul-2025 13:39
If you want to spread more of this, please Like and Share my LinkedIn post here.




  nztim #3398039 29-Jul-2025 13:44
@saf @danfaulknor can you do a do an ONT based voiceline under this scheme, I have a senior Neighbour where this could be quite attractive




  wellygary #3398041 29-Jul-2025 13:46
danfaulknor:

 

This is a great initiative. It's possible because Chorus is subsidizing the connections, though it doesn't leave a lot of margin for the RSPs especially when we are required to provide the router. I understand that the hope is that other LFCs will come on board as well when this (hopefully) moves out of the trial phase.

 

We are participating in the trial too, along with other RSPs.

 

 

TBH I am happy to know that a small portion of the bill my ISP pays to Chorus is helping to fund initiatives like this, with more and more education/school stuff moving on line, reliable stable and affordable BB access is a necessity,  -

 

The UFB network has been a great NZ IT success story, and we should be finding ways like this to make its benefits penetrate as far as they can.,.

