I don't game much these days, so I basically skipped the current gen of consoles and still fire up my venerable Xbox 360 on the rare occasions I have time (a small child does that to your life).

I was planning to get a new console next year. But I will probably not get this model.

It's basically fine, except:

1. The absence of an optical drive means I have to leave another player connected to the TV I would use it on, which means more cables and another input taken up. Plus, more materially, it rules out the option of bulking up my library on the cheap by picking up used games.

2. The drive is too small. 512GB is pathetic given the size of modern games etc. 1TB should be the bare minimum in this day and age.

I would rather pay $100-150 more to get an optical drive (esp if it enables the playback of 4K disks) and a bit more storage.