I’m a PS5 gamer and have been looking for a new game. Only recently heard of Starfield which will be released next week by Bethesda. After looking into it I found that it’s an Xbox and PC game only.

It’s predicted to be the major AAA biggie game release of the year. Everything I’ve seen points to it being massive and impressive. Accordingly I will probably buy my first-ever Xbox to play it.

Hopefully there will be other GZers playing and, given the seeming importance of the game, it’s probably worthy of its own thread here. There's heaps of stuff on the 'net - I’ll kick it off with this preview from GameSpot.