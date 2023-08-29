Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Starfield to be released next week
eracode

Smpl Mnmlst
7067 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

#306870 29-Aug-2023 12:17
Send private message quote this post

I’m a PS5 gamer and have been looking for a new game. Only recently heard of Starfield which will be released next week by Bethesda.  After looking into it I found that it’s an Xbox and PC game only.

 

It’s predicted to be the major AAA biggie game release of the year. Everything I’ve seen points to it being massive and impressive. Accordingly I will probably buy my first-ever Xbox to play it.

 

Hopefully there will be other GZers playing and, given the seeming importance of the game, it’s probably worthy of its own thread here. There's heaps of stuff on the 'net - I’ll kick it off with this preview from GameSpot.

 

 

 

 

 

 




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

networkn
Networkn
29686 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3121569 29-Aug-2023 12:28
Send private message quote this post

I guess my concern is just how big it will be, and how possible it will be for a casual game session. Being able to start and stop as I have time to play is a big factor in my enjoyment of a game. One of my issues with Diablo is you can't just save half way through a mission, you need to complete it, and some missions take >1 hour etc. I might have half an hour left of my gaming session and never know when I take on a mission if it will be completed in time. Baldurs gate is much better in that regard, despite not being able to effectively stop time passing when you are in a menu.

 

 

 

It does have some of the elements I enjoy in a game though, it will be interesting to see how it pans out. I get the standard version free with my gamepass, and deluxe version at a discount. I'll start with the free version. 

 

 

 

As someone who knows something about your game habits, I think an Xbox and Gamepass membership would provide you reasonable value despite having a PS5 already. I have both and expect to throughout my gaming career simply because the exclusives on each platform are worth it for me (and my other family members).

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 

Stu1
1257 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3121570 29-Aug-2023 12:28
Send private message quote this post

Can’t wait got a free code from purchase of a CPU Happy days:)

eracode

Smpl Mnmlst
7067 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3121572 29-Aug-2023 12:42
Send private message quote this post

@networkn Yep - time is not so much an issue for me but I share your thoughts on game saving. The Star Wars Jedi games I recently played had very infrequent save points and I didn't like that. Hitman 3 and Hogwarts Legacy OTOH, you can save any time you like - seems like luxury.

 

Thanks for the thought re GamePass - I'll look into that.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.



Qazzy03
100 posts

Master Geek


  #3121576 29-Aug-2023 12:48
Send private message quote this post

Stu1: Can’t wait got a free code from purchase of a CPU Happy days:)

 

Same here but GPU purchase. 

 

Not sure if it will be my GoTY tho, Baulder's gate 3 is pretty good, Battlebit is my MP game of the year hands down.

networkn
Networkn
29686 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3121577 29-Aug-2023 13:03
Send private message quote this post

eracode:

 

@networkn Yep - time is not so much an issue for me but I share your thoughts on game saving. The Star Wars Jedi games I recently played had very infrequent save points and I didn't like that. Hitman 3 and Hogwarts Legacy OTOH, you can save any time you like - seems like luxury.

 

Thanks for the thought re GamePass - I'll look into that.

 

 

I am pretty sure that Spark have a deal where you can buy game pass ultimate or something, and the cost of the Xbox Series X is included.

 

https://www.spark.co.nz/getmore/xbox/

 

 

 

Unrelated to Starfield but you may also really enjoy Desperados 3, and the new similar game like it Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew which I am quite enjoying.

Qazzy03
100 posts

Master Geek


  #3121578 29-Aug-2023 13:07
Send private message quote this post

eracode:

 

Thanks for the thought re GamePass - I'll look into that.

 

 

 

 

https://support.xbox.com/en-NZ/help/games-apps/cloud-gaming/verified-devices-for-xbox-cloud-gaming

 

Instead of buying an Xbox, you know you could get gamepass ultimate and stream it to a device you may already have.

 

 

Dunnersfella
4057 posts

Uber Geek


  #3121623 29-Aug-2023 15:34
Send private message quote this post


I will say that Game Pass is brilliant - I already have Starfield pre-downloaded, ready to go.

 

It's not a case of wanting to take the day off to play Starfield or anything... but I do have plenty of annual leave and a game I could consider playing... just saying.

 

 



eracode

Smpl Mnmlst
7067 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3121635 29-Aug-2023 15:57
Send private message quote this post

networkn:

 

I am pretty sure that Spark have a deal where you can buy game pass ultimate or something, and the cost of the Xbox Series X is included.

 

https://www.spark.co.nz/getmore/xbox/

 

Unrelated to Starfield but you may also really enjoy Desperados 3, and the new similar game like it Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew which I am quite enjoying.

 



 

Thanks, again. Had a look at the Spark &/or Pass ideas. I’m a bit old-school and I think I’ll stick to my console plus physical discs regime. I only ever play one game at a time and make them last for ages so this approach suits me.

 

You do indeed know my game preferences well - I played D3 last year and thoroughly enjoyed it. Just looked at SG:TCC and can see that it too would appeal greatly to me.

 

Now spoilt for choice but I’ll wait until next week, see how Starfield is received and proceed with Xbox if all is well. In the meantime I’m finishing Hitman 3 from earlier in the year. Brilliant game.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

Brumfondl
1168 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3121642 29-Aug-2023 16:14
Send private message quote this post

I have Starfield pre-purchased and ready to download on Thursday to play on Friday on Steam - the joys of Premium edition for early access from midday Friday and currently working two weeks on/two weeks off because the company didn't like me having over 3 years of annual leave outstanding. Sadly, I am working Saturday, but I look forward to spending the two weeks after that on myriad other planets. It has been a fair number of years since I have had time off that coincided so nicely with a game launch (deliberately or otherwise :D) so rather happy about how this has worked out.

 

If you played and liked No Man's Sky and what it promised then this should be right up your alley from what I have seen.





