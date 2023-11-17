Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsApple iOS and devicesAfter years of reluctance, company announces iPhones will support RCS messaging standard
MartinGZ

349 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

#310735 17-Nov-2023 18:37
Send private message

Finally! Next year. Let's just hope it works properly.

 

Full details in the link: Apple agrees to improve texting between iPhones and Androids | Apple | The Guardian

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6
mrgsm021
1465 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3160673 17-Nov-2023 18:53
Send private message

What a coup for Google and Android!

 
 
 
 

Send money globally for less with Wise - one free transfer up to NZ$900 (affiliate link).
shk292
2835 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3160701 17-Nov-2023 20:52
Send private message

This sort of thing is the single biggest thing I hate about Apple, the way they try to lock users into their walled garden with proprietary communications protocols.  Would we accept it if you had a Panasonic DECT phone and you couldn't call your friend because he had a Sony DECT?

 

Yes, Apple your protocols may be 10% more efficient and your Lightning port may be 15% slimmer.  We don't care.  Follow the standard.

networkn
Networkn
32228 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3160703 17-Nov-2023 20:59
Send private message

shk292:

 

This sort of thing is the single biggest thing I hate about Apple, the way they try to lock users into their walled garden with proprietary communications protocols.  Would we accept it if you had a Panasonic DECT phone and you couldn't call your friend because he had a Sony DECT?

 

Yes, Apple your protocols may be 10% more efficient and your Lightning port may be 15% slimmer.  We don't care.  Follow the standard.

 

 

It amazed me the other day when a friend of ours told us her Son asked a girl out recently (high school), and when she asked for his Apple details he said he used an Android phone, and she said she was no longer interested. 

 

I told told him he dodged a major bullet. 

 

 



MaxineN
Max
1755 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3160704 17-Nov-2023 21:17
Send private message

networkn:

 

shk292:

 

This sort of thing is the single biggest thing I hate about Apple, the way they try to lock users into their walled garden with proprietary communications protocols.  Would we accept it if you had a Panasonic DECT phone and you couldn't call your friend because he had a Sony DECT?

 

Yes, Apple your protocols may be 10% more efficient and your Lightning port may be 15% slimmer.  We don't care.  Follow the standard.

 

 

It amazed me the other day when a friend of ours told us her Son asked a girl out recently (high school), and when she asked for his Apple details he said he used an Android phone, and she said she was no longer interested. 

 

I told told him he dodged a major bullet. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

I thought this only existed in the USA.

 

That's unreal.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

I use quic. They're a great ISP for techies. Use my referral I get money off my bill! You can get the setup fee waived too via this code when you order! R177510EBNVXP

networkn
Networkn
32228 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3160706 17-Nov-2023 21:31
Send private message

MaxineN:

 

I thought this only existed in the USA.

 

That's unreal.

 

 

I'd consider myself a fair failure of a parent if my kids behaved that way. 

 

 

MaxineN
Max
1755 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3160707 17-Nov-2023 21:38
Send private message

networkn:

 

MaxineN:

 

I thought this only existed in the USA.

 

That's unreal.

 

 

I'd consider myself a fair failure of a parent if my kids behaved that way. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

I'd feel the same. There are so many choices of messenger type apps and judging someone for not having iMessage that's just crazy and it was only a thing I heard that only happened in the US.

 

 

 

Can't believe it would also happen here.

 

 

 

Also maybe I don't get it either, I use plenty of messenger platforms (Discord mainly) but I don't have a preference to judge someone for not having X Y or Z.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

I use quic. They're a great ISP for techies. Use my referral I get money off my bill! You can get the setup fee waived too via this code when you order! R177510EBNVXP

cokemaster
Exited
4922 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3160718 17-Nov-2023 23:22
Send private message

One of the good things here in Oz is that SMS/MMS is included for most countries, so fear of incurring 20c per SMS or 50c per MMS is less. 
That being said - MMS size limitations does mean that you aren't sending full quality pictures or videos of any meaningful duration. 

 

Its worth noting that Apple are looking to implement the RCS standard, which doesn't include the google extensions. 




webhosting

Loose lips may sink ships - Be smart - Don't post internal/commercially sensitive or confidential information!



jarledb
Webhead
3249 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3160724 18-Nov-2023 01:38
Send private message

shk292:

 

Yes, Apple your protocols may be 10% more efficient and your Lightning port may be 15% slimmer.  We don't care.  Follow the standard.

 

 

Hmm, you are a little late to complain about that, now that they sell phones that have USB-C and soon will be supporting RCS.

 

BTW: Apple was involved in the creation of USB-C.




Jarle Dahl Bergersen | Referral Links: Want $50 off when you join Octopus Energy? Use this referral code
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation or subscribing.

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8746 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3160725 18-Nov-2023 01:51
Send private message

mrgsm021:

 

What a coup for Google and Android!

 

 

Apple are not going as far as allowing the Messages app to be installed on Android or other phone platforms. They’re going to adopt the RCS standard which will enable many QOL alignments but it sounds like we will still see the blue/green message distinction.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

jonherries
1385 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3160750 18-Nov-2023 08:04
Send private message

Oh the sweet irony of seeing this thread at the same time…

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=97&topicid=310727

Jon

sir1963
3226 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3160758 18-Nov-2023 08:29
Send private message

mrgsm021:

 

What a coup for Google and Android!

 

 

 

 

Why ?

 

     

  1. Its RCS, not googles extended version of it
  2. It will not change the colour of the bubbles
  3. It will still be considered "untrusted" as there is still no E2EE.
  4. RCS is used heavily for spamvertising in the likes of India, see point 3.

 

If anything, this is a loss for google as Apple will now be working on the implementation of RCS as a standard with will incorporate E2EE etc and reject the google stuff.

 

 

robjg63
4087 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3160766 18-Nov-2023 09:03
Send private message

jarledb:

 

shk292:

 

Yes, Apple your protocols may be 10% more efficient and your Lightning port may be 15% slimmer.  We don't care.  Follow the standard.

 

 

Hmm, you are a little late to complain about that, now that they sell phones that have USB-C and soon will be supporting RCS.

 

BTW: Apple was involved in the creation of USB-C.

 

 

Apple only started using the USB-C port because the EU forced them to.




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler

alasta
6679 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3160779 18-Nov-2023 09:24
Send private message

There is already a messaging platform that works across any brand of device and has vastly superior workflow management to what you'll find on any instant messaging product. It's called email. 

SaltyNZ
8138 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
2degrees
Lifetime subscriber

  #3160812 18-Nov-2023 12:41
Send private message

And I put it in my FY25 budget request two days before the announcement. I SEE THE FUTURE.




iPad Pro 11" + iPhone 15 Pro Max + 2degrees 4tw!

 

These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.

farcus
1537 posts

Uber Geek


  #3160842 18-Nov-2023 14:15
Send private message

the frustrating thing about RCS is that so many android users don't even use it because they have purchased a phone that has a modified version of android with that company's own messaging app as default.

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57

AI Report Reveals Trust Is Key to Unlocking Its Potential in Aotearoa
Posted 30-May-2025 16:55

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Brings Intelligent Experiences to the Forefront with Premium, Versatile Design
Posted 30-May-2025 16:14

New OPPO Watch X2 Launches in New Zealand
Posted 29-May-2025 16:08

Synology Premiers a New Lineup of Advanced Data Management Solutions
Posted 29-May-2025 16:04

Dyson Launches Its Slimmest Vaccum Cleaner PencilVac
Posted 29-May-2025 15:50

OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G ReviewÂ 
Posted 29-May-2025 15:33

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29

Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22

Samsung Reveals Its 2025 Line-up of Home Appliances and AV Solutions
Posted 20-May-2025 16:11








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright