Finally! Next year. Let's just hope it works properly.
Full details in the link: Apple agrees to improve texting between iPhones and Androids | Apple | The Guardian
Finally! Next year. Let's just hope it works properly.
Full details in the link: Apple agrees to improve texting between iPhones and Androids | Apple | The Guardian
This sort of thing is the single biggest thing I hate about Apple, the way they try to lock users into their walled garden with proprietary communications protocols. Would we accept it if you had a Panasonic DECT phone and you couldn't call your friend because he had a Sony DECT?
Yes, Apple your protocols may be 10% more efficient and your Lightning port may be 15% slimmer. We don't care. Follow the standard.
shk292:
This sort of thing is the single biggest thing I hate about Apple, the way they try to lock users into their walled garden with proprietary communications protocols. Would we accept it if you had a Panasonic DECT phone and you couldn't call your friend because he had a Sony DECT?
Yes, Apple your protocols may be 10% more efficient and your Lightning port may be 15% slimmer. We don't care. Follow the standard.
It amazed me the other day when a friend of ours told us her Son asked a girl out recently (high school), and when she asked for his Apple details he said he used an Android phone, and she said she was no longer interested.
I told told him he dodged a major bullet.
networkn:
shk292:
This sort of thing is the single biggest thing I hate about Apple, the way they try to lock users into their walled garden with proprietary communications protocols. Would we accept it if you had a Panasonic DECT phone and you couldn't call your friend because he had a Sony DECT?
Yes, Apple your protocols may be 10% more efficient and your Lightning port may be 15% slimmer. We don't care. Follow the standard.
It amazed me the other day when a friend of ours told us her Son asked a girl out recently (high school), and when she asked for his Apple details he said he used an Android phone, and she said she was no longer interested.
I told told him he dodged a major bullet.
I thought this only existed in the USA.
That's unreal.
Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.
I use quic. They're a great ISP for techies. Use my referral I get money off my bill! You can get the setup fee waived too via this code when you order! R177510EBNVXP
MaxineN:
I thought this only existed in the USA.
That's unreal.
I'd consider myself a fair failure of a parent if my kids behaved that way.
networkn:
MaxineN:
I thought this only existed in the USA.
That's unreal.
I'd consider myself a fair failure of a parent if my kids behaved that way.
I'd feel the same. There are so many choices of messenger type apps and judging someone for not having iMessage that's just crazy and it was only a thing I heard that only happened in the US.
Can't believe it would also happen here.
Also maybe I don't get it either, I use plenty of messenger platforms (Discord mainly) but I don't have a preference to judge someone for not having X Y or Z.
Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.
I use quic. They're a great ISP for techies. Use my referral I get money off my bill! You can get the setup fee waived too via this code when you order! R177510EBNVXP
One of the good things here in Oz is that SMS/MMS is included for most countries, so fear of incurring 20c per SMS or 50c per MMS is less.
That being said - MMS size limitations does mean that you aren't sending full quality pictures or videos of any meaningful duration.
Its worth noting that Apple are looking to implement the RCS standard, which doesn't include the google extensions.
Loose lips may sink ships - Be smart - Don't post internal/commercially sensitive or confidential information!
shk292:
Yes, Apple your protocols may be 10% more efficient and your Lightning port may be 15% slimmer. We don't care. Follow the standard.
Hmm, you are a little late to complain about that, now that they sell phones that have USB-C and soon will be supporting RCS.
Jarle Dahl Bergersen | Referral Links: Want $50 off when you join Octopus Energy? Use this referral code
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation or subscribing.
mrgsm021:
What a coup for Google and Android!
Apple are not going as far as allowing the Messages app to be installed on Android or other phone platforms. They’re going to adopt the RCS standard which will enable many QOL alignments but it sounds like we will still see the blue/green message distinction.
Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.
mrgsm021:
What a coup for Google and Android!
Why ?
If anything, this is a loss for google as Apple will now be working on the implementation of RCS as a standard with will incorporate E2EE etc and reject the google stuff.
jarledb:
shk292:
Yes, Apple your protocols may be 10% more efficient and your Lightning port may be 15% slimmer. We don't care. Follow the standard.
Hmm, you are a little late to complain about that, now that they sell phones that have USB-C and soon will be supporting RCS.
BTW: Apple was involved in the creation of USB-C.
Apple only started using the USB-C port because the EU forced them to.
Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler
There is already a messaging platform that works across any brand of device and has vastly superior workflow management to what you'll find on any instant messaging product. It's called email.
And I put it in my FY25 budget request two days before the announcement. I SEE THE FUTURE.
iPad Pro 11" + iPhone 15 Pro Max + 2degrees 4tw!
These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.
the frustrating thing about RCS is that so many android users don't even use it because they have purchased a phone that has a modified version of android with that company's own messaging app as default.