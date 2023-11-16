Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Nonstop Google prompts when trying to use SMS
quickymart

#310727 16-Nov-2023 23:25
I upgraded my work phone and gave one of my boys my old phone to use. I blew away everything on there and he set it up using his own Google account.

 

However when trying to use the stock Samsung SMS application, he keeps getting the following Google error message popping up constantly. Just closing it down makes it reappear a second later:

 

 

He's 11 so is this something he has to just put up with for the next 2 years? Surely not?

 

I did find a way to tone down the nonstop popups, and he can sometimes get into the SMS app, but this keeps popping up constantly. Is there any way to get rid of it, or is this just setup to annoy like this?

roobarb
  #3160304 17-Nov-2023 00:16
You say he is using his own Google account. I see it says "Google Workspace for Education", so is this actually an account created for him by his school? If so I suggest it is not really his own personal account.

 
 
 
 

cddt
  #3160418 17-Nov-2023 09:20
roobarb:

 

You say he is using his own Google account. I see it says "Google Workspace for Education", so is this actually an account created for him by his school? If so I suggest it is not really his own personal account.

 

 

 

 

I'm not familiar with the Google ecosystem but I would suggest the solution is to get him his own account. 

 

 

 

If it was originally his own account it may have at some point been tied to the school's account and their restrictions will be enforced on any devices he uses with that account. 

quickymart

  #3160428 17-Nov-2023 09:46
roobarb:

 

You say he is using his own Google account. I see it says "Google Workspace for Education", so is this actually an account created for him by his school? If so I suggest it is not really his own personal account.

 

 

Thanks for this, I have asked him and while he has a school account, he also has his own private one and he says this is the one he's using on his phone.



Oblivian
  #3160442 17-Nov-2023 10:10
It's probably RCS trying to be enabled/is enabled, which is direct messaging via google.

Go deep into the sms app options and kill it.
There's a few guides for disabling it on Samsung about

But as others suggest, that clearly thinks the acct using it has education restrictions enabled.

lxsw20
  #3160447 17-Nov-2023 10:27
The fact it's showing Google Workspace for Education licensing, means its 100% the school account it is trying to use. 

 

If there is nothing of importance on the phone I'd factory reset and make sure the only email that goes near it is the personal GMail one.

quickymart

  #3160687 17-Nov-2023 19:50
Thanks for the suggestions so far. I just had a quick look at his phone but can't see any indication that his account is under his school - it appears to be using his private gmail account.

 

Is there somewhere I should be looking to see if it is an educational account?

ANglEAUT
  #3160717 17-Nov-2023 23:02
quickymart: ... Is there somewhere I should be looking to see if it is an educational account?

 

The 2 places I would look

 

     

  1. Profile picture of Google account at the top right of the Messages app
  2. Settings > Accounts / Account & Sync > ...

 

 




