I was wondering if any other users have noticed call quality that's been slowly degrading over the last few months to the point were its now the talk of the office.

We have multiple mobile phones on the 2 degrees network that are experiencing issues with call quality. Its like the connection is lagging or the calls are getting quieter so we cant hear each other. The issue is across multiple devices Samsung s20/s10 iphone 10/11/se. When we call over whats app/ google meet or teams the call quality is much better and we can hold a conversation. Its gets even worse between 2degrees and spark. Today I thought a call dropped cos there was a couple of seconds of dead air and had to ask other person to repeat a lot back.

When contacting 2degrees today all we got was there is no issues with the network and to list examples/locations of calls which we will do for them.