Huawei will introduce the Huawei P30 on 26 March in Paris.
This is the thread to discuss it...
Huawei will introduce the Huawei P30 on 26 March in Paris.
This is the thread to discuss it...
Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops
freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure
Will you get an invite to the introduction conference?!
Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops
freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure
Make sure you ask for business class seats!
looks like the p30 pro going to be a awesome product going with the recent rumors lets hope it lives up to hype
here are sum extracts :
"Global Product Marketing VP Clement Wong essentially confirmed to us that the Huawei P30 Pro will come with a periscope-style camera capable of "super-zoom" technology."
"Huawei is also promising a big upgrade in low-light performance over the pretty great night shooters on the P20 Pro and Mate 20 Pro. Once again, we're light on specifics and specifications, but Wong teased that the P30 Pro will be able to capture a usable photo in "candle-lit" environment! Is that the first true Google Night Sight rival that you will see? It sure sounds like it."
https://www.phonearena.com/news/huawei-p30-pro-zoom-technology-periscope-camera-confirmed_id114277
Social Bitcoin meetup every 2 weeks in Hamilton PM me for details
Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops
freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure
freitasm: I am in Auckland this coming Wednesday for the local launch.
Social Bitcoin meetup every 2 weeks in Hamilton PM me for details
Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops
freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure
People are saying this was shot with the p30. If you listen to the guy after the video it sure sounds like it. If so, a new camera phone goes to the top of the heap, insane.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S4UHq_4jAGM
Ive heard on preorder they will have Sonos speaker with the p30 and the same as well as high end earphones with the p30 pro.
freitasm: I am in Auckland this coming Wednesday for the local launch.
How long do you think until we will have stock in NZ?
TeaLeaf:freitasm: I am in Auckland this coming Wednesday for the local launch.
How long do you think until we will have stock in NZ?
Social Bitcoin meetup every 2 weeks in Hamilton PM me for details
TeaLeaf:
People are saying this wahttps://www.engadget.com/2018/08/20/huawei-caught-passing-off-dlsr-pictures-as-phone-camera-samples/s shot with the p30. If you listen to the guy after the video it sure sounds like it. If so, a new camera phone goes to the top of the heap, insane.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S4UHq_4jAGM
I'd take with a grain of salt - it could be more of the same deceptive marketing of old. link here
Finger print scanner looks great
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qa1JSYPpTLk&feature=youtu.be
And here is the body, looks like a P20 pro haha
https://mobile.twitter.com/UniverseIce/status/1109396891916095489
I held hte p20 pro quickly while I was In PB today. Felt slippery. not quite Galaaxy S8/S9 slippery but still, I expected some sharper edge for grip. Minor.
The s10 screen looked awesome and the Apple XS looked like a piece of art work, but stupid money for a phone.
TeaLeaf:
Finger print scanner looks great
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qa1JSYPpTLk&feature=youtu.be
And here is the body, looks like a P20 pro haha
https://mobile.twitter.com/UniverseIce/status/1109396891916095489
I held hte p20 pro quickly while I was In PB today. Felt slippery. not quite Galaaxy S8/S9 slippery but still, I expected some sharper edge for grip. Minor.
The s10 screen looked awesome and the Apple XS looked like a piece of art work, but stupid money for a phone.
Social Bitcoin meetup every 2 weeks in Hamilton PM me for details
Social Bitcoin meetup every 2 weeks in Hamilton PM me for details
Reviews are out and they are very positive. While I won't be getting one (have a perfectly fine P20 Pro), I will be watching others use it with great envy. The camera looks like a beast and would almost (almost!!) be worth the price of an upgrade - and the grief SHMBO will give me if I upgraded hahaha.