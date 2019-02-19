Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsAndroidHuawei P30 announcement and owners thread
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
74191 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#247732 19-Feb-2019 15:42
Send private message quote this post

Huawei will introduce the Huawei P30 on 26 March in Paris. 

 

This is the thread to discuss it...




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | ... | 71
timmmay
18595 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2183724 19-Feb-2019 15:44
Send private message quote this post

Will you get an invite to the introduction conference?!

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Backblaze Unlimited Backup. World’s easiest cloud backup. Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud.
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
74191 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2183728 19-Feb-2019 15:46
Send private message quote this post

Who knows?




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

timmmay
18595 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2183729 19-Feb-2019 15:47
Send private message quote this post

Make sure you ask for business class seats!



cokeman2
883 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2192258 6-Mar-2019 15:13
Send private message quote this post

looks like the p30 pro going to be a   awesome product going with the recent rumors lets hope it  lives up to hype 

 

here are sum extracts :

 

"Global Product Marketing VP Clement Wong essentially confirmed to us that the Huawei P30 Pro will come with a periscope-style camera capable of "super-zoom" technology."

 

"Huawei is also promising a big upgrade in low-light performance over the pretty great night shooters on the P20 Pro and Mate 20 Pro. Once again, we're light on specifics and specifications, but Wong teased that the P30 Pro will be able to capture a usable photo in "candle-lit" environment! Is that the first true Google Night Sight rival that you will see? It sure sounds like it."

 

 

 

https://www.phonearena.com/news/huawei-p30-pro-zoom-technology-periscope-camera-confirmed_id114277 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 




Social Bitcoin meetup every 2 weeks in Hamilton PM me for details 

freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
74191 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2203633 22-Mar-2019 21:53
Send private message quote this post

I am in Auckland this coming Wednesday for the local launch.




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

cokeman2
883 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2203635 22-Mar-2019 21:59
Send private message quote this post

freitasm: I am in Auckland this coming Wednesday for the local launch.


Nice ...cant wait for the release maybe I just got too many expectations for it Haha...

Is that a invite only launch I presume.




Social Bitcoin meetup every 2 weeks in Hamilton PM me for details 

freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
74191 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2203637 22-Mar-2019 22:01
Send private message quote this post

Yes, sorry.




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 



TeaLeaf
4636 posts

Uber Geek


  #2203768 23-Mar-2019 11:23
Send private message quote this post

People are saying this was shot with the p30. If you listen to the guy after the video it sure sounds like it. If so, a new camera phone goes to the top of the heap, insane.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S4UHq_4jAGM

 

Ive heard on preorder they will have Sonos speaker with the p30 and the same as well as high end earphones with the p30 pro.

TeaLeaf
4636 posts

Uber Geek


  #2203769 23-Mar-2019 11:24
Send private message quote this post

freitasm: I am in Auckland this coming Wednesday for the local launch.

 

 

 

How long do you think until we will have stock in NZ?

cokeman2
883 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2203808 23-Mar-2019 13:17
Send private message quote this post

TeaLeaf:

freitasm: I am in Auckland this coming Wednesday for the local launch.


 


How long do you think until we will have stock in NZ?



Going on from overseas leak date I heard it was April 4th ,




Social Bitcoin meetup every 2 weeks in Hamilton PM me for details 

dafman
3746 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2203844 23-Mar-2019 14:55
Send private message quote this post

TeaLeaf:

 

People are saying this wahttps://www.engadget.com/2018/08/20/huawei-caught-passing-off-dlsr-pictures-as-phone-camera-samples/s shot with the p30. If you listen to the guy after the video it sure sounds like it. If so, a new camera phone goes to the top of the heap, insane.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S4UHq_4jAGM

 

 

I'd take with a grain of salt - it could be more of the same deceptive marketing of old.  link here

TeaLeaf
4636 posts

Uber Geek


  #2205163 26-Mar-2019 15:54
Send private message quote this post

Finger print scanner looks great

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qa1JSYPpTLk&feature=youtu.be

 

And here is the body, looks like a P20 pro haha

 

https://mobile.twitter.com/UniverseIce/status/1109396891916095489

 

I held hte p20 pro quickly while I was In PB today. Felt slippery. not quite Galaaxy S8/S9 slippery but still, I expected some sharper edge for grip. Minor.

The s10 screen looked awesome and the Apple XS looked like a piece of art work, but stupid money for a phone.

cokeman2
883 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2205208 26-Mar-2019 17:47
Send private message quote this post

TeaLeaf:

Finger print scanner looks great


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qa1JSYPpTLk&feature=youtu.be


And here is the body, looks like a P20 pro haha


https://mobile.twitter.com/UniverseIce/status/1109396891916095489


I held hte p20 pro quickly while I was In PB today. Felt slippery. not quite Galaaxy S8/S9 slippery but still, I expected some sharper edge for grip. Minor.

The s10 screen looked awesome and the Apple XS looked like a piece of art work, but stupid money for a phone.



All companies thinks consumers want shiny phones, that's what made them slippery, they all could make materials embedded with rubber edges but wont look flash then will it




Social Bitcoin meetup every 2 weeks in Hamilton PM me for details 

cokeman2
883 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2205507 27-Mar-2019 09:58
Send private message quote this post

All the reviews look mostly positive and are impressed by the pro version .with sum reviewers calling it the 50× creepy zoom haha




Social Bitcoin meetup every 2 weeks in Hamilton PM me for details 

maoriboy
837 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2205654 27-Mar-2019 13:36
Send private message quote this post

Reviews are out and they are very positive. While I won't be getting one (have a perfectly fine P20 Pro), I will be watching others use it with great envy. The camera looks like a beast and would almost (almost!!) be worth the price of an upgrade - and the grief SHMBO will give me if I upgraded hahaha.





 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | ... | 71
Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

OPPO Launches ColorOS 13 Global Version
Posted 19-Aug-2022 11:30

GoTo Launches IT Helpdesk Functionality Within GoTo Connect
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:55

HP on Track With Recycling Program
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:51

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 