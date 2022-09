Anyone else interested in getting the P7? I avoided the P6 because of first generation issues. The P7 doesn't look much different, really hyping the small things, but I expect all the bugs to be ironed out.

Finally getting over my love for the P2, although its still going strong with a new battery.

Its going to be available in more countries as well, https://9to5google.com/2022/09/29/pixel-7-european-launch/ but alas not NZ.

https://www.androidpolice.com/google-pixel-7/