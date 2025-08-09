Hi everyone
My Daikin heat pump FDMA100AV1A takes 2 hours to heat an 80 sqm area which includes 2 living rooms from 17 degrees to a set temperature of 22 degrees Celsius. Please see indoor stats below.Any help will be appreciated.
Start 4.00 Am room 17. First cycle
4.08 AM = TH2,3 36 TH 5,6 17
4.09 AM = TH2,3 38 TH 5,6 18
4.10 AM = TH2,3 40 TH 5,6 18
4.11 AM = TH2,3 42 TH 5,6 18
4.15 AM = TH2,3 44 TH 5,6 19
4.18 AM = TH2,3 45 TH 5,6 20
4.28 AM = TH2,3 43 TH 5,6 21
4.41 AM = TH2,3 44 TH 5,6 21
5.09 AM = TH2,3 39 TH 5,6 22
5.16 AM = TH2,3 38 TH 5,6 22
5.54 AM = TH2,3 38 TH 5,6 22. Still blowing no cycle cut
6.01 cut out stop blowing
6.10 AM = TH2,3 36 TH 5,6 21 second cycle
my installer says its normal