Seems like it got to 22 after 1 hour though which is not unreasonable I think.

Depends as well if that thermistor is measuring return or controller temp, return would be slightly warmer given it's higher.

The output seems normal but hard to say without knowing the supply airflow, 11kw at a 22c delta would require 416l/s.

It is probably not running at full output the whole time too and slows down capacity/fan speed once it reaches closer to setpoint.