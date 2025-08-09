Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Daikin FDMA100AV1A Heating Issue
Adama64

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


#320397 9-Aug-2025 10:37
Hi everyone

 

My Daikin heat pump FDMA100AV1A takes 2 hours to heat an 80 sqm area which includes 2 living rooms from 17 degrees to a set temperature of 22 degrees Celsius. Please see indoor stats below.Any help will be appreciated.

 

Start 4.00 Am room 17.     First cycle

 

4.08 AM = TH2,3 36 TH 5,6 17

 

4.09 AM = TH2,3 38 TH 5,6 18

 

4.10 AM = TH2,3 40 TH 5,6 18

 

4.08 AM = TH2,3 36 TH 5,6 17

 

4.11 AM = TH2,3 42 TH 5,6 18

 

4.15 AM = TH2,3 44 TH 5,6 19

 

4.18 AM = TH2,3 45 TH 5,6 20

 

4.28 AM = TH2,3 43 TH 5,6 21

 

4.41 AM = TH2,3 44 TH 5,6 21

 

5.09 AM = TH2,3 39 TH 5,6 22

 

5.16 AM = TH2,3 38 TH 5,6 22

 

5.54 AM = TH2,3 38 TH 5,6 22.  Still blowing no cycle cut 

 

6.01 cut out stop blowing 

 

6.10 AM = TH2,3 36 TH 5,6 21 second cycle

 

 

 

my installer says its normal 

lxsw20
3558 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3401216 9-Aug-2025 11:30
With out any specifics of the space you're trying to heat no one can offer much help.



HowickDota
424 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3401217 9-Aug-2025 11:31
Seems like it got to 22 after 1 hour though which is not unreasonable I think.

 

Depends as well if that thermistor is measuring return or controller temp, return would be slightly warmer given it's higher. 

 

The output seems normal but hard to say without knowing the supply airflow, 11kw at a 22c delta would require 416l/s.

 

It is probably not running at full output the whole time too and slows down capacity/fan speed once it reaches closer to setpoint.

