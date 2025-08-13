Hi All,

I'm starting to research into solar with 3 phase, for a new property we have purchased and move into next month, and looking for tips, recommendations, pitfalls, or any other things to take into consideration.

I've done some reading on various solar threads here on Geekzone, including previous topics regarding the issue of 3 phase inverters, and asymmetric:

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=141&topicid=318747

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=141&topicid=311834

House we are moving to:

Residential, with 3 phase power

Existing Mitsubishi Heavy Industries ducted heat/cool system, 3P, 16KW (FDUA series), Nominal Capacity 16KW cooling / 18KW heating, Max Power Consumption = 11.20KW (according to specs)

All other circuits/appliances appear to be single phase (incl 300L dual 3KW hot water cylinder, standard kitchen fixtures, cooktop, single oven, etc)

4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 225 sqm footprint

Family of 4

Work from home office - at least 1 person home every day

Looking for recommendations on:

Ideal 3 phase inverter size to support house size / ducted heat system? (e.g. 10, 15 or more KW?)

Unbalanced / Asymmetric capability, to spread load between phases - avoid exporting on 1 phase, and importing on another phase



Hybrid inverter, with at least 1 battery (5KW) and ability to add another in future if required App/web/API access (modbus?) Number of panels? (inverter size above would help dictate that) Suggested brands / ecosystems to use or stay away from? Any suggested suppliers / installers in Taranaki region

Thanks in advance.