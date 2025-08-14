We have a Daikin multi split system…1 outdoor unit and 2 indoor heads. Been in the house about 7 years. It works well heating the house but lately it become quite noisy…mainly at start up in morning and after shutting down in evening.

The inside heads make what I would describe as light ticking, cracking or popping sounds. This starts about 2-5 minutes after shutting down in evening and can last maybe 30-40 minutes before stopping. Occasionally it will make a pop sound at a random time like 3am or in the middle of the night….this is a problem as one of the heads is in a bedroom and wakes me up.

On start up the head unit cracks or pops etc for a few minutes then system just settles down and performs normally without making these noises. I can hear a bit of gurgling type noise at start up but that goes quickly and I understand this is normal.



The smaller bedroom unit is the problem as it needs to be a quiet space. This smaller unit also gets most use…probably get used twice as much as big unit.

Im not very technical or mechanically minded…just an average home owner that wants things to work properly so feel free to start your replies with ..you muppet…lol

Does anyone know what is causes this problem? It sound like it comes from the right hand side of unit….maybe that black box structure you see when you pull up the front panel to access filters.

Do I need a Daikin service agent or electrician to come and inspect?

Im central Auckland so if anyone can recommend a good company to contact I’m all ears.

Thanks in advance for any help.

Further info.

outside unit model 4 MXM68RVMA

indoor unit bedroom CTXM25RVMA

longe unit CTXM50RVMA



House is small 110sqm 2 story 2 bedroom townhouse. Outdoor unit in courtyard pretty much back to back to indoor bedroom unit.

lounge unit about 3-4 metre pipe run from outdoor unit.

We are Auckland. Unit only get used for heating 3-4 months each year. Normal day would On at 6am off at 9am or longer on a cloudy or cold day.On again at 4pm until 10ish. We never use for cooling as bedrooms downstairs are cool due to sun path and location. House has really good cross flow ventilation. Never really run the units overnight as not required

House get really good morning sun, has ok ish insulation. The lounge is kitchen and dining open plan with high skill ion roof…hence the slightly bigger unit in that space.