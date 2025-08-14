Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Edge Banding for plywood cabinets?
TommySharp

#320437 14-Aug-2025 10:48
I seem to be having a hard time finding a source for iron on edge banding for some plywood cabinets I want to make.
Anyone got some experience with local suppliers who sell to the general public?

mdf
  #3402534 14-Aug-2025 11:12
Watching with interest. The last lot I got I had to get from Amazon. More recently I've been edging with D4S pine. If you're going for a paint finish, I quite like the look but not as sure it would really work for a clear finish. There is a Stumpy Nubs video about making your own using V groove router bits (you cut a pie wedge along the edge of the ply, then make triangular edge "banding") that I've always wanted to try but haven't had the right project yet.



I know someone who knows the answer to this - have asked them to respond here.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

