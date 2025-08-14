Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsHome Workshop DIYPool entry requirements
Lullapie

Geek


#320439 14-Aug-2025 14:14
Now I know this is an old chestnut, but would we would love some advice from anyone who can help please?

 

We are in the middle of a new build and are putting in a pool area.

 

We have an aluminum exterior door that leads onto the pool area.  We have fitted a self-locking latch at 1550mm high and were then going to go with an alarm that goes off as soon as the door is opened.

 

The council have said that although that was within the Act, they wouldn't approve it, so they want to door to be self closing too.

 

We've hunted everywhere for 'advertised' sprung hinges, but to no avail.

 

The last alternative is to have an external door closer, the same as they have on fire doors.

 

 

 

SirHumphreyAppleby
Uber Geek


  #3402576 14-Aug-2025 14:23
Having lived in places with pools my entire life, my advice is to forget about all aspects of technical compliance by other means and just install a compliant fence.

 

It may not look great, but our experience has been the Council (Auckland in our case) will continue to ask you to make changes even if the site is perfectly safe and they have inspected and signed it off in the past.



Lullapie

Geek


  #3402580 14-Aug-2025 14:30
Many thanks Sir Humphrey,

 

The fence option isn't really on, as the plans that were approved has a wall around the pool area with tight access from the door leading onto it - but I agree with what you say about councils.

dimsim
Ultimate Geek

  #3402581 14-Aug-2025 14:35
are these what you are looking for?

 

https://interioreffects.co.nz/product/justor-sa120-self-closing-spring-hinges/?srsltid=AfmBOort0H_wCb5chv6JX6ALpv2gR-e6Wvmj3-k0F7fYdu76hcyHgBZa

 

I also looked into not doing a pool fence like this and compliance was just going to be too finicky.. ended up with a standard pool fence around three sides and a full glass front. I'm growing a hedge through the standard pool fence to hide it (checked this was ok with the inspector) and I'm pretty happy with the result.

 



Lullapie

Geek


#3402585 14-Aug-2025 15:07
dimsim:

 

are these what you are looking for?

 

https://interioreffects.co.nz/product/justor-sa120-self-closing-spring-hinges/?srsltid=AfmBOort0H_wCb5chv6JX6ALpv2gR-e6Wvmj3-k0F7fYdu76hcyHgBZa

 

I also looked into not doing a pool fence like this and compliance was just going to be too finicky.. ended up with a standard pool fence around three sides and a full glass front. I'm growing a hedge through the standard pool fence to hide it (checked this was ok with the inspector) and I'm pretty happy with the result.

 

 

 

Looks very good - we've contacted them and just awaiting a reply :).

 

It's odd how strict the councils are, but they allow a hedge growing through the fence.  When we had our last house on the market, there were a few properties we looked at that had done that and we didn't think that the fence was compliant, but it was.

 

 

wellygary
Uber Geek


  #3402589 14-Aug-2025 15:23
Lullapie:

 

It's odd how strict the councils are, but they allow a hedge growing through the fence.  When we had our last house on the market, there were a few properties we looked at that had done that and we didn't think that the fence was compliant, but it was.

 

 

I bet you they didn't give him that in writing thou...

 

The danger is in two years' time when they hedge is half grown and the pool inspector has changed, they decide that the top of the hedge is stable enough to allow access over the fence- and they tell you to cut it down...

 

Most novel pool barrier I've seen approved was this moat, with lilies or something floating in it... 

 

Disrespective
Uber Geek


  #3402608 14-Aug-2025 15:54
You should see that 'moat' now. Those aren't lillies in there but small bushes which could easily be rolled over by a small child i'd say... It was on an episode of Designing Dreams season two if i recall rightly and I was quite surprised. 

 

Several other properties in the TV show had removed their compliant barriers for the videoing (or more long term). 

 

Sadly OP is in a minefield of differing councils enforcing the code in different ways. If they can find a determination (https://codehub.building.govt.nz/) which approves a similar situation then this might be able to be used to help convince the council to change their mind. 

 

Either way get some sprung butt hinges like those posted earlier and see how that goes. It would be a small price to pay if you already have the lock and alarm set up and the council is happy to approve based on this.

 

EDIT: I'm an Architect in Auckland and both complying with pool safety requirements and the council can be the bane of my existence at times.  

richms
Uber Geek

  #3402609 14-Aug-2025 16:02
Just fit the closer and disable it if it annoys you once the little gestapo have moved along. 




Lullapie

Geek


  #3402610 14-Aug-2025 16:02
Disrespective:

 

You should see that 'moat' now. Those aren't lillies in there but small bushes which could easily be rolled over by a small child i'd say... It was on an episode of Designing Dreams season two if i recall rightly and I was quite surprised. 

 

Several other properties in the TV show had removed their compliant barriers for the videoing (or more long term). 

 

Sadly OP is in a minefield of differing councils enforcing the code in different ways. If they can find a determination (https://codehub.building.govt.nz/) which approves a similar situation then this might be able to be used to help convince the council to change their mind. 

 

Either way get some sprung butt hinges like those posted earlier and see how that goes. It would be a small price to pay if you already have the lock and alarm set up and the council is happy to approve based on this.

 

EDIT: I'm an Architect in Auckland and both complying with pool safety requirements and the council can be the bane of my existence at times.  

 

 

I saw the moat idea on Grand Designs - isn't it filled with water?

wellygary
Uber Geek


  #3402615 14-Aug-2025 16:22
Lullapie:

 

I saw the moat idea on Grand Designs - isn't it filled with water?

 

 

I'm guessing not, as it would then be a pool of its own (>400mm depth) - and you need a 1.2m wall against the pool 

 

I've found another place in CHC that also has  a "Ha ha" as a pool fence,  so it does seem to be a thing... although it simply throws up the absurdity of H+S as you are apparently allowed to build a house with an unfenced 1.2 metre pit in your back yard, 

 

(would it still be legal if you had punji stakes in it?? :) )

 

https://www.woodfordgrace.com/outside

 

Earbanean
Ultimate Geek


  #3402616 14-Aug-2025 16:23
Unfortunately, it's not just differences between councils.  There can be big diffs between individual inspectors.  We have a pool that was signed off at build and signed off at every inspection for 10 years.  Then one inspector failed it.  As far as I could tell he was worried a spiderman child contortionist could get into the pool.  

 

Had to laugh at one earlier inspector.  He saw a wasp, immediately signed off the pool and left.  Had some allergy or fear of wasps or something.

