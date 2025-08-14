Now I know this is an old chestnut, but would we would love some advice from anyone who can help please?

We are in the middle of a new build and are putting in a pool area.

We have an aluminum exterior door that leads onto the pool area. We have fitted a self-locking latch at 1550mm high and were then going to go with an alarm that goes off as soon as the door is opened.

The council have said that although that was within the Act, they wouldn't approve it, so they want to door to be self closing too.

We've hunted everywhere for 'advertised' sprung hinges, but to no avail.

The last alternative is to have an external door closer, the same as they have on fire doors.