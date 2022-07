I have a professional concrete guy who lives and works in Johnsonville (as do I) who did my driveway. He did good work, with some cavets, but they're about the color not the structure. He works mostly for the new home builders, he's got a very good reputation. I can give you his contact details, and if you want to have a look at what he did for me PM me and we'll work out a time for you to drop around and have a look. I'm only a few blocks from where you live, give or take.



I suggest you have one tradesman do all the work, not one for preparation and one for the concrete. That's a good general rule too.