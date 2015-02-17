Below is a list of LEGAL video, movies and TV streaming options in New Zealand. Some are free, free with adverts, others require registration and some are paid content. (or a mix).
Note that these are LEGAL options only. If you have suggestions or changes to report please send me a PM and I will add/remove/change here. Note that just because a site charges for content doesn't automatically make it legal. Also not listed are legal sites that require geo-restrictions being disabled to work in New Zealand.
- ABC News (TV only)
- Academy Cinemas on Demand (movies)
- Acorn TV (British TV)
- Adventure Reels (adventure film festival)
- Al Jazeera (TV only)
- All Warrior Network
- Amazon Prime Video
- AnimeLab
- Apple TV+
- AroVision (Aro Video DVD store Wellington)
- Beamafilm (free movies with library or university card)
- Bloomberg TV
- British Pathe TV
- ChoiceTV On demand
- Classic Cinema Online
- ConTV
- Crunchyroll (Anime, Manga)
- CuriosityStream (documentaries, multi geo-location content)
- Deluxe Cinemas at Home (cinema online COVID-19, movies)
- Disney+
- Doc Edge Virtual Cinema (documentaries)
- Docplay (documentaries)
- Dreamracer TV (sports documentaries)
- ETV (Education, video learning, documentaries, TV)
- F1 TV Pro
- Fanpass (SKY Sport 1 - 4, daily/weekly pass)
- Filmzie
- Freeview Plus (with certified Freeview TVs and set-top boxes)
- France 24 (TV only)
- Free movies online
- French Film Festival Aotearoa
- Gary Hustwit (documentaries: Helvetica, Urbanized, Objectified)
- Google Play Movies
- Heihei (Kids programmes, NZOnAir)
- HGTV (Home and Garden)
- History Hit (documentaries)
- IMDB Trailers
- Internet Archive (movies, music, books)
- iWonder (documentaries)
- Kanopy (free movies with library or university card)
- Kungfury (full movie)
- Limelight Distribution On Demand
- Livestream
- Loading Docs (New Zealand documentaries)
- Māori Now
- Maori TV
- Mapple Films
- Microsoft Movies & TV
- Mint Mobile Plus (Ryan Reynolds free service)
- Monterrey Cinemas (cinema online COVID-19, movies)
- MLB
- Mubi (movies)
- NBA TV
- Neon
- Netflix
- NFL Game Pass
- NHL
- NZ Film On Demand (NZ movies)
- NZ First TV
- NZ On Screen (TV only)
- OpenCulture (movies)
- Ozflix TV (Australian movies)
- Parliament TV (TV only)
- Play Stuff
- Plext TV
- Public Domain Movies
- Public Domain Torrents
- Redbull TV
- Revry
- Roxy OnDemand (cinema online COVID-19, movies)
- ShinePlus
- Shudder (horror movies)
- Sideline sports
- SKY GO
- Soviet and Russian movies
- Spark Sport
- Spuul (Bollywood)
- Streaming Musicals (stage musicals)
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- Thought Maybe (incl Citizenfour)
- Toongoggles
- Top Documentary Films
- Tubi TV
- TV3 On Demand (TV only)
- TVNZ On Demand (TV only)
- Twitch (video games)
- Viddsee (short Asian movies)
- Viki (TV shows, movies)
- WatchMe
- YouTube Movies (movies only)
- Yupptv
Last update: 6 March 2022
Chorus's List: In March 2020 I have created a version of this list including genre and free/paid labels. The list is available here (it's shorter than the original list in this page).