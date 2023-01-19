We're looking to trial YT Premium as a substitute for our long-running Spotify Premium sub, primarily to get rid of the ads on YT.

I understand existing YT Premium holders can provide a referral link by which they get a discount - are there any current subscribers that would care to share a link with me via DM?

We'll be getting a Family account, so not sure if this is available via such referral or whether it requires a referral from someone else holding a family account (couldn't find info on this).

I know there's a one-month free trial option, which I'll take if there's nothing longer via other means, but I thought it was worth asking.

Cheers.