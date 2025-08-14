Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHealth and fitnessI need a 3rd arm to hold my phone for shoulder exercises
kiwifidget

"Cookie"
3435 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#320436 14-Aug-2025 08:57
Send private message quote this post

I somehow got myself a frozen shoulder, and after 2 cortisones I now have to do some shoulder exercises for 6 weeks.

 

 

These exercises come with an app that displays time elapsed, reps and sets. I put it on my phone.

 

Pretty handy as I would definitely lose count otherwise.

 

The app doesnt count out loud though, I need to watch the screen to make sure I hold positions and rest for the right length of time.

 

Exercise 1 the phone sits on the table.

 

Exercise 2 I put the phone on the floor.

 

Exercise 4 I prop the phone on top of a tall chest of drawers.

 

Exercise 6 I prop the phone against a pillow facing me.

 

Exercise 3 and 5 I have yet to find a way I can perform them and watch my phone at the same time. I dont have a phone holder on my ceiling or have a 3rd arm. 

 

I've tried setting the phone beside me and twisting my head around but thats a bit painful.

 

Has anyone here had to do this sort of thing and found a way to manage this?

 

Short of buying a drone to hover over me.

 

If it helps I do own a couple of tripods but I dont know how to mount my phone on them.

 

Phone is a Samsung S20.

 

Thanks.




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

Create new topic
lachlanw
168 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3402498 14-Aug-2025 09:10
Send private message quote this post

If you are comfortable with getting yourself into the correct position I would (and have during rehab for three shoulder surgeries) use the countdown timer on my phone. 



lachlanw
168 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3402499 14-Aug-2025 09:11
Send private message quote this post

(I'm not a physio😉) but rest period probably not as important as time/reps in the stress positions for 3 and 5. 

nitro
660 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3402501 14-Aug-2025 09:26
Send private message quote this post

something like smartphone tripod mount perhaps?

 

for your use case, i'd consider mirroring/casting to a tv. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



Bung
6509 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3402502 14-Aug-2025 09:32
Send private message quote this post

Is there any audio on the video at all or just no count?

Eva888
2457 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3402504 14-Aug-2025 09:56
Send private message quote this post

Put the phone in a clear plastic bag add string or ribbon in 2 strategic places to hang from the tripod. If under a ceiling light or lamp stand you can hoist string over so it hangs over you. I have a lamp stand that’s an upside down L shape that could easily accommodate this. Hope your shoulder improves.

 

 

kiwifidget

"Cookie"
3435 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3402526 14-Aug-2025 10:51
Send private message quote this post

Bung:

 

Is there any audio on the video at all or just no count?

 

 

Just a circle that completes a turn at the time interval set for the exercise.

 

If it actually counted down out loud as well I'd be sorted.

 

But it don't, so I aren't.




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

kiwifidget

"Cookie"
3435 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3402527 14-Aug-2025 10:52
Send private message quote this post

nitro:

 

something like smartphone tripod mount perhaps?

 

for your use case, i'd consider mirroring/casting to a tv. 

 

 

That looks familiar. I might own something like that.

 

Will require a lot of rummaging, but would be worth it.




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
kiwifidget

"Cookie"
3435 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3402529 14-Aug-2025 10:54
Send private message quote this post

Eva888:

 

Put the phone in a clear plastic bag add string or ribbon in 2 strategic places to hang from the tripod. If under a ceiling light or lamp stand you can hoist string over so it hangs over you. I have a lamp stand that’s an upside down L shape that could easily accommodate this. Hope your shoulder improves.

 

 

I did try hanging the phone in a bag from the pole, but it kept sliding all over the place.

 

Has been my best attempt at a solution to date though.




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

Goosey
2841 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3402530 14-Aug-2025 10:56
Send private message quote this post

Cast to your tv, or get a bench top phone holder / stand. (Make one)?  
cut a milk bottle and weight it down some how?

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Motorola Announces Partnership with One NZ and New Phone Lineup
Posted 12-Aug-2025 07:00

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 ReviewÂ 
Posted 11-Aug-2025 16:11

Gen Threat Report Reveals Rise in Crypto, Sextortion and Tech Support Scams
Posted 7-Aug-2025 13:09

Logitech G and McLaren Racing Sign New, Expanded Multi-Year Partnership
Posted 7-Aug-2025 13:00

A Third of New Zealanders Fall for Online Scams Says Trend Micro
Posted 7-Aug-2025 12:43

OPPO Releases Its Most Stylish and Compact Smartwatch Yet, the Watch X2 Mini.
Posted 7-Aug-2025 12:37

Epson Launches New High-End EH-LS9000B Home Theatre Laser Projector
Posted 7-Aug-2025 12:34

Air New Zealand Starts AI adoption with OpenAI
Posted 24-Jul-2025 16:00

eero Pro 7 Review
Posted 23-Jul-2025 12:07

BeeStation Plus Review
Posted 21-Jul-2025 14:21

eero Unveils New Wi-Fi 7 Products in New Zealand
Posted 21-Jul-2025 00:01

WiZ Introduces HDMI Sync Box and other Light Devices
Posted 20-Jul-2025 17:32

RedShield Enhances DDoS and Bot Attack Protection
Posted 20-Jul-2025 17:26

Seagate Ships 30TB Drives
Posted 17-Jul-2025 11:24

Oclean AirPump A10 Water Flosser Review
Posted 13-Jul-2025 11:05








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
GoodSync
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright