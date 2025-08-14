kiwifidget

I somehow got myself a frozen shoulder, and after 2 cortisones I now have to do some shoulder exercises for 6 weeks.
These exercises come with an app that displays time elapsed, reps and sets. I put it on my phone.
Pretty handy as I would definitely lose count otherwise.
The app doesnt count out loud though, I need to watch the screen to make sure I hold positions and rest for the right length of time.
Exercise 1 the phone sits on the table.
Exercise 2 I put the phone on the floor.
Exercise 4 I prop the phone on top of a tall chest of drawers.
Exercise 6 I prop the phone against a pillow facing me.
Exercise 3 and 5 I have yet to find a way I can perform them and watch my phone at the same time. I dont have a phone holder on my ceiling or have a 3rd arm.
I've tried setting the phone beside me and twisting my head around but thats a bit painful.
Has anyone here had to do this sort of thing and found a way to manage this?
Short of buying a drone to hover over me.
If it helps I do own a couple of tripods but I dont know how to mount my phone on them.
Phone is a Samsung S20.
Thanks.