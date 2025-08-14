kiwifidget

I somehow got myself a frozen shoulder, and after 2 cortisones I now have to do some shoulder exercises for 6 weeks.

These exercises come with an app that displays time elapsed, reps and sets. I put it on my phone.

Pretty handy as I would definitely lose count otherwise.

The app doesnt count out loud though, I need to watch the screen to make sure I hold positions and rest for the right length of time.

Exercise 1 the phone sits on the table.

Exercise 2 I put the phone on the floor.

Exercise 4 I prop the phone on top of a tall chest of drawers.

Exercise 6 I prop the phone against a pillow facing me.

Exercise 3 and 5 I have yet to find a way I can perform them and watch my phone at the same time. I dont have a phone holder on my ceiling or have a 3rd arm.

I've tried setting the phone beside me and twisting my head around but thats a bit painful.

Has anyone here had to do this sort of thing and found a way to manage this?

Short of buying a drone to hover over me.

If it helps I do own a couple of tripods but I dont know how to mount my phone on them.

Phone is a Samsung S20.

Thanks.