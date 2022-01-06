I understand ones desire for medical privacy. I definitely don't want my history of immunisations or treatments circulated in the general public.

The problem in this case is that this isn't a case of public disclosure - it is a case of disclosure to a government agency who have a duty of care to keep this information confidential.

As @TDGeek has stated, a country has the right to define their entry rules and this looks fairly clear cut. If other players (that are not as high profile as Novak) were successfully granted exemptions, then I suspect that there will be/should be question marks on why they were accepted and why Novak was not. I suspect if such exemptions were granted, I would like to believe that there were other factors such as quality of exemption documentation rather than it being a reaction to public opinion.