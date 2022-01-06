Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Novak Djokovic's entry to Australia rejected, tennis star to be flown out later today
JaseNZ

2576 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#293207 6-Jan-2022 10:37
Send private message

Chuckle. See what the lawyers can come up with I guess. I doubt they will be successful though.

 

 

 

https://www.stuff.co.nz/sport/tennis/300490917/novak-djokovics-entry-into-australia-rejected-after-exemption-papers-queried




Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man

tdgeek
26332 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2844133 6-Jan-2022 10:40
Send private message

In comments reported by Russian news agency Sputnik, Djokovic’s father said: “I have no idea what is happening, they are holding my son in captivity for five hours.”

 

“This is a fight for the liberal world, this is not just a fight for Novak, but a fight for the whole world.”

 

 

 

Talk about sensationalising this issue. Border Control is not on Australian soil, so he's locked in as are everyone else who is being questioned. Held in captivity? Crazy

tdgeek
26332 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2844135 6-Jan-2022 10:42
Send private message

"was attempting to enter the country on a visa that did not permit medical exemptions for being unvaccinated"

 

Seems a slam dunk to me. And it would be tough for the Government to roll over

heavenlywild
4222 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2844138 6-Jan-2022 10:48
Send private message

 

 

Good riddance! Aussies de know how to show no mercy, much like the 501s.

 

 

 

I am no tennis expert but it's good to see there are no special privileges based on wealth or status.

 

 

 

 

 

 



wellygary
6654 posts

Uber Geek


  #2844139 6-Jan-2022 10:50
Send private message

Looking forward to this episode of Border Security  :)

cokemaster
Exited
4495 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2844152 6-Jan-2022 11:12
Send private message

I understand ones desire for medical privacy. I definitely don't want my history of immunisations or treatments circulated in the general public. 
The problem in this case is that this isn't a case of public disclosure - it is a case of disclosure to a government agency who have a duty of care to keep this information confidential.  

 

As @TDGeek has stated, a country has the right to define their entry rules and this looks fairly clear cut. If other players (that are not as high profile as Novak) were successfully granted exemptions, then I suspect that there will be/should be question marks on why they were accepted and why Novak was not. I suspect if such exemptions were granted, I would like to believe that there were other factors such as quality of exemption documentation rather than it being a reaction to public opinion.




nztim
2284 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2844158 6-Jan-2022 11:20
Send private message

I was going to Boycott watching the Australian Open over this




Torque
370 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2844160 6-Jan-2022 11:26
Send private message

cokemaster:

 

As @TDGeek has stated, a country has the right to define their entry rules and this looks fairly clear cut. If other players (that are not as high profile as Novak) were successfully granted exemptions, then I suspect that there will be/should be question marks on why they were accepted and why Novak was not. I suspect if such exemptions were granted, I would like to believe that there were other factors such as quality of exemption documentation rather than it being a reaction to public opinion.

 

 

 

 

I suspect/have inferred from media reporting that he didn't apply for the correct visa - whatever visa he does have, does not permit unvaccinated people (/you must be vaccinated). Hence a special visa / exemption for unvaccinated pers, which Novak doesn't seem to have or applied for.

 

 

 

Edit: Could be completely wrong on this from fresh media reporting.



Bung
4567 posts

Uber Geek


  #2844162 6-Jan-2022 11:30
Send private message

cokemaster:

I understand ones desire for medical privacy. I definitely don't want my history of immunisations or treatments circulated in the general public. 
The problem in this case is that this isn't a case of public disclosure - it is a case of disclosure to a government agency who have a duty of care to keep this information confidential.  




A general vaccination against a pandemic is different from any treatments he may or may not be receiving for a hypothetical venereal disease.

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6303 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2844163 6-Jan-2022 11:33
Send private message

Maybe The Wiggles could take over his slot.




ezbee
1164 posts

Uber Geek


  #2844166 6-Jan-2022 11:44
Send private message

wellygary:

 

Looking forward to this episode of Border Security  :)

 

 

Border security. 
My favorite in the NZ one some years ago was the old chap with the rotting unrefrigerated raw meat ?
Could not understand what all the fuss was about.
A delicacy in his country if bought fresh, but...

 

Probably saved his family from a stay in hospital. 
Was at a park a few years back and recognized the beagles being exercised, a chance to de-stress.

 

UncleArk
111 posts

Master Geek


  #2844615 6-Jan-2022 18:47
Send private message

I watched the 6pm news on TV3 and had to chuckle at their headline into using "tell him he's dreamin'" taken from "The Castle"... I guess anyone that hasn't seen it just wouldn't have "got" their bit of humour!

tdgeek
26332 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2844630 6-Jan-2022 19:24
Send private message

“Rules are rules and there are no special cases,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday. “I want to thank the border officers for doing their job.”

 

 

 

I think thats the bottom line. We have the best player to ever play tennis vs Covid protocols. Either Novak wins and middle fingers the Government of Australia or the latter holds firm. 25 million vs One

 

Typically the rich and famous win, I feel that if he is deported it helps the Government and the line in the sand vs Covid. Given the cases and the lockdowns, the people want a win here.

 

Disclosure, I love Grand Slam tennis and Novak is awesome, but he is over the line here. I read somewhere that he will be the best tennis player in history but not the most liked. Roger and Rafa are WELL ahead on that front. I can hear the boos from here if he played and lined up in the final

mentalinc
2461 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2844680 6-Jan-2022 22:18
Send private message

I just hope we can learn and use this as a reference case, as I can see our Govt just rolling over and letting him if it were the NZ Open...




Oblivian
6626 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2844683 6-Jan-2022 22:45
Send private message

Injunction/review granted.

Hotel for at least the weekend.

The issue appears to be federal vs local. Vic presumably said we're going to vent money with the cancelation of drawcard. Federal lolled

The contention point, seems to be exemption can be granted to non citizens with appropriate visa if you have had covid within last 6 months. (He's had it twice)

It then doesn't automatically let you in without quarantine. As the submission and review process is anonymous. Looks it didn't/doesn't/can't meet the border criteria. And no quarantine was arranged either.

No ticket in to miq. No meeting requirement of entry.

It'll be a wording vs lawyers pockets war. Who's gunna cave first.

tdgeek
26332 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2844708 7-Jan-2022 08:17
Send private message

In a letter sent to Tiley on November 18, Department of Health first assistant secretary Lisa Schofield said “people who have previously had Covid-19 and not received a vaccine dose are not considered fully vaccinated”.

 

Schofield said such people would “not be approved for quarantine-free entry, regardless of whether they have received foreign vaccination exemptions”.

 

 

 

Looks like a Tennis Australia fail here. He can come here, Visa is fine, and under the above, he has to quarantine. He got here too late and Tiley got it wrong logistically.

 

 

