Chuckle. See what the lawyers can come up with I guess. I doubt they will be successful though.
https://www.stuff.co.nz/sport/tennis/300490917/novak-djokovics-entry-into-australia-rejected-after-exemption-papers-queried
Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man
In comments reported by Russian news agency Sputnik, Djokovic’s father said: “I have no idea what is happening, they are holding my son in captivity for five hours.”
“This is a fight for the liberal world, this is not just a fight for Novak, but a fight for the whole world.”
Talk about sensationalising this issue. Border Control is not on Australian soil, so he's locked in as are everyone else who is being questioned. Held in captivity? Crazy
"was attempting to enter the country on a visa that did not permit medical exemptions for being unvaccinated"
Seems a slam dunk to me. And it would be tough for the Government to roll over
Good riddance! Aussies de know how to show no mercy, much like the 501s.
I am no tennis expert but it's good to see there are no special privileges based on wealth or status.
Looking forward to this episode of Border Security :)
I understand ones desire for medical privacy. I definitely don't want my history of immunisations or treatments circulated in the general public.
The problem in this case is that this isn't a case of public disclosure - it is a case of disclosure to a government agency who have a duty of care to keep this information confidential.
As @TDGeek has stated, a country has the right to define their entry rules and this looks fairly clear cut. If other players (that are not as high profile as Novak) were successfully granted exemptions, then I suspect that there will be/should be question marks on why they were accepted and why Novak was not. I suspect if such exemptions were granted, I would like to believe that there were other factors such as quality of exemption documentation rather than it being a reaction to public opinion.
As @TDGeek has stated, a country has the right to define their entry rules and this looks fairly clear cut. If other players (that are not as high profile as Novak) were successfully granted exemptions, then I suspect that there will be/should be question marks on why they were accepted and why Novak was not. I suspect if such exemptions were granted, I would like to believe that there were other factors such as quality of exemption documentation rather than it being a reaction to public opinion.
I suspect/have inferred from media reporting that he didn't apply for the correct visa - whatever visa he does have, does not permit unvaccinated people (/you must be vaccinated). Hence a special visa / exemption for unvaccinated pers, which Novak doesn't seem to have or applied for.
Edit: Could be completely wrong on this from fresh media reporting.
I understand ones desire for medical privacy. I definitely don't want my history of immunisations or treatments circulated in the general public.
The problem in this case is that this isn't a case of public disclosure - it is a case of disclosure to a government agency who have a duty of care to keep this information confidential.
Maybe The Wiggles could take over his slot.
Looking forward to this episode of Border Security :)
Border security.
My favorite in the NZ one some years ago was the old chap with the rotting unrefrigerated raw meat ?
Could not understand what all the fuss was about.
A delicacy in his country if bought fresh, but...
Probably saved his family from a stay in hospital.
Was at a park a few years back and recognized the beagles being exercised, a chance to de-stress.
We have imperfect systems, because biological units are so imperfect, our future robot masters have a cure for this.
“Rules are rules and there are no special cases,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday. “I want to thank the border officers for doing their job.”
I think thats the bottom line. We have the best player to ever play tennis vs Covid protocols. Either Novak wins and middle fingers the Government of Australia or the latter holds firm. 25 million vs One
Typically the rich and famous win, I feel that if he is deported it helps the Government and the line in the sand vs Covid. Given the cases and the lockdowns, the people want a win here.
Disclosure, I love Grand Slam tennis and Novak is awesome, but he is over the line here. I read somewhere that he will be the best tennis player in history but not the most liked. Roger and Rafa are WELL ahead on that front. I can hear the boos from here if he played and lined up in the final
I just hope we can learn and use this as a reference case, as I can see our Govt just rolling over and letting him if it were the NZ Open...
In a letter sent to Tiley on November 18, Department of Health first assistant secretary Lisa Schofield said “people who have previously had Covid-19 and not received a vaccine dose are not considered fully vaccinated”.
Schofield said such people would “not be approved for quarantine-free entry, regardless of whether they have received foreign vaccination exemptions”.
Looks like a Tennis Australia fail here. He can come here, Visa is fine, and under the above, he has to quarantine. He got here too late and Tiley got it wrong logistically.