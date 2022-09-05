Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Just wondering what everyone's thoughts are on the new-ish New Zealand traveller pass?

 

 

 

To me a small amount of it seems reasonable and similar to the previous cards we used to fill out on the plane, such as what countries you have been in for the last 14 days, but some parts of it seem excessive such as having to take the time to do it while on holiday before you even check in, and waiting for permission to enter your home country and being able to produce the qr code at the airport of departure and arrival in NZ, when all you used to need was a passport.

 

You either need to print the QR code or keep it on your phone, getting things printed when traveling can be a huge hassle, and do you risk a flat phone battery at the airport thus not being able to show the qr code?

 

The whole thing seems rather excessive to me and is proving very unpopular from what I have seen, is there any other countries where it is also this restrictive/bureaucratic? 

 

Seems odd (even illegal) that an NZ citizen would need to seek permission to return home prior to boarding their flight? 




Its an utter waste of time. The only purpose I can see (done it twice now) is that they can email you a request to furnish your post arrival RAT test results. Which you can just make up. I didn't even collect any tests as we have them at home already.

 

Yes, it is pointless government overreach by MBIE who are way to big for their boots and loving every minute of it.

 

 

I don't have a problem with it. Done a few now.

It would be great if this could replace the arrival card which is also a pain to complete.

 

A lot of countries require some degree of information in advance and if we can just tweak this platform a little it would be great to see it continue. Also connect it with the persons passport number so the don't need the QR code etc.




I returned home from Singapore last weekend, really wasn't that much of a hassle. Didn't have to print anything, Singapore Airlines would only issue my electronic boarding pass after I'd uploaded my QR code to their system. Never had to show it after that as it had already been verified digitally.

Ironically that's way better than Air New Zealand, who don't have any form of pre-verification for them so you risk Smartgate denying you entry until an immigration official sights it.

 

Personally I see no point to the whole thing. There's no verification of the answers, and even with the RATs you can just say "I certify that the test is negative" (even if the "positive" line is clear as day).

 

The reality is that there's so much COVID in New Zealand, and no contact tracing, so does it really matter? Just give people RATs at the airport and the honest people that were going to test themselves and isolate will do so, the dishonest ones who weren't going to anyway won't, but at least neither group of people have to fill in an annoying form that has a greater than 50% chance of not being properly processed anyway and being blocked from entering their own country without queueing up behind the population of an entire A321.

