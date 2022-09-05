Just wondering what everyone's thoughts are on the new-ish New Zealand traveller pass?

To me a small amount of it seems reasonable and similar to the previous cards we used to fill out on the plane, such as what countries you have been in for the last 14 days, but some parts of it seem excessive such as having to take the time to do it while on holiday before you even check in, and waiting for permission to enter your home country and being able to produce the qr code at the airport of departure and arrival in NZ, when all you used to need was a passport.

You either need to print the QR code or keep it on your phone, getting things printed when traveling can be a huge hassle, and do you risk a flat phone battery at the airport thus not being able to show the qr code?

The whole thing seems rather excessive to me and is proving very unpopular from what I have seen, is there any other countries where it is also this restrictive/bureaucratic?

Seems odd (even illegal) that an NZ citizen would need to seek permission to return home prior to boarding their flight?