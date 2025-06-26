Just ordered our fibre to be reconnected via Quic and put a note in the box to say we need a chorus tech to visit as the fibre had been disconnected for driveway works. Seems that the process is so automated that its provisioned a ghost connection with chorus and chorus have kindly sent an SMS telling me to connect to an ONT that no longer exists :-) The main issue is that the billing date has started from today.. I've lobbed an email to the billing email but curious to know if this issue is common enough and how fast are they to respond. I presume that Quic would defer the billing date to the point that Chorus have connected?

/sigh the only time when a support team would be valuable is during the sign up lol!