Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsQuicHow 'quic' are quick are responding to billing enquiries?
Benoire

2788 posts

Uber Geek


#320017 26-Jun-2025 16:08
Send private message quote this post

Just ordered our fibre to be reconnected via Quic and put a note in the box to say we need a chorus tech to visit as the fibre had been disconnected for driveway works.  Seems that the process is so automated that its provisioned a ghost connection with chorus and chorus have kindly sent an SMS telling me to connect to an ONT that no longer exists :-)  The main issue is that the billing date has started from today.. I've lobbed an email to the billing email but curious to know if this issue is common enough and how fast are they to respond.  I presume that Quic would defer the billing date to the point that Chorus have connected?

 

/sigh the only time when a support team would be valuable is during the sign up lol!

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
Behodar
10442 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3387236 26-Jun-2025 17:22
Send private message quote this post

When I had a provisioning issue they responded in 6 minutes.



Benoire

2788 posts

Uber Geek


  #3387246 26-Jun-2025 17:45
Send private message quote this post

It's all OK really, I can wait - was more curious as we're on wireless until it's all done and the costs of chorus and lost days are insignificant compared to the cost of the actual works. 

Lias
5583 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3387321 26-Jun-2025 21:23
Send private message quote this post

@saf and his team are usually very Quic to respond if you log a fault in the portal




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad, a Quic user, and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it. If you use my Quic signup you can also use the code R570394EKGIZ8 for free setup.



Benoire

2788 posts

Uber Geek


  #3387461 27-Jun-2025 08:02
Send private message quote this post

Thanks Lias

 

@saf is this something that can be looked in to? I've sent an email to the billing address as that is the only one that is public facing with my order number and details but it would be good to confirm if that has been picked up before I log a problem report in the portal.

Lias
5583 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3387584 27-Jun-2025 10:03
Send private message quote this post

I asked the Quic provisioning super star on Discord, she said if you log a problem in the portal she can help.




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad, a Quic user, and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it. If you use my Quic signup you can also use the code R570394EKGIZ8 for free setup.

pknz
102 posts

Master Geek


  #3387669 27-Jun-2025 15:13
Send private message quote this post

Heard back from Quic billing in 2 days, earlier this month.

Benoire

2788 posts

Uber Geek


  #3387671 27-Jun-2025 15:34
Send private message quote this post

All sorted now - thanks folks & Lias especially.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

Fibre for 95% of Kiwis As Chorus Proposal Endorsed as National Priority
Posted 27-Jun-2025 10:06

Stats NZ Partners With Spark to Develop New Data Platform
Posted 27-Jun-2025 10:03

Epson Launches Four New EcoTank Printers
Posted 27-Jun-2025 09:59

Amazfit Introduces Balance 2 Smartwatch and Helio Strap for Smarter Training
Posted 27-Jun-2025 09:50

Amazfit Expands Active 2 Lineup with the New Active 2 Square
Posted 23-Jun-2025 14:49

Logitech G522 Gaming Headset Review
Posted 18-Jun-2025 17:00

MÄori Artists Launch Design Collection with Cricut ahead of Matariki Day
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:19

LG Launches Upgraded webOS Hub With Advanced AI
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:13

One NZ Satellite IoT goes live for customers
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:10

Bolt Launches in New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2025 00:00

Suunto Run Review
Posted 10-Jun-2025 10:44

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright