New Quic Connection - Asus Router
Martin_NZ

#320410 11-Aug-2025 12:24
I would like to move from Slingshot to QUIC.

 

However I have an ASUS RTAC86U router and I see a question under their support webpage specifically regarding ASUS routers. Are these routers problematic on QUIC. I've had a look in the wan settings but don't see the option mentioned

 

If you are using an ASUS router and struggling to get connectivity, or can only get intermittent connectivity, check that the below option “Enable VPN + DHCP Connection” in your WAN settings is set to “No“.

 

 

This option causes your router to try and attempt to connect via your existing PPPoE and also a DHCP dialer, which then causes instability of your connection.
This can be further confirmed to be the cause by loading the service in your account and a dual dialer warning being displayed.

 

My ONT appears to have 4 ports, with my wifi router currently plugged into port .

 


Can I retain my original slingshot connection and have an additional port livened, so I can switch back if I encounter issues on the connection day.

 

 

 

If anyone has a referral code that would also be appreciated

 


Thanks in advance.

 




ssamjh
  #3401663 11-Aug-2025 12:37
Yep it should work as long as you adjust that setting. And then just use PPPoE. If the setting isn't there, then you're probably fine and the router doesn't have that toggle. 

 

You can ask for port 2 connection and keep the other one also, just mention in the order notes. Meaning you can easily switch back. See evilonenz's reply. My referral code is in my signature below if you'd like to use for free setup 😁




Whitianga, Coromandel - Quic Sprinter - Ref (free setup): R893192EGADLZ

 

Smokeping: Quic / Voyager / Starlink

 

Coromandel Webcam Network



evilonenz
  #3401664 11-Aug-2025 12:39
Rather than requesting port 2, select Additional ONT Port during signup:

 

 

 

 

This will ensure the order goes through automation correctly, and the correct port is used. I've also got a referral in my signature if you need one 😊




Smokeping

 

Referral Links:

 

Quic - Use code R536299EPGOCN at checkout for free setup
Contact Energy - Use code FRTQDXB for $100 credit

dazzanz
  #3401670 11-Aug-2025 13:05
My ASUS router doesn't have that option either but works fine with QUIC. 



noxtwo2
  #3401673 11-Aug-2025 13:25
I have that same router, I also cant see that option anywhere but I've had no issues with the router on quic. 

