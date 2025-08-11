I would like to move from Slingshot to QUIC.

However I have an ASUS RTAC86U router and I see a question under their support webpage specifically regarding ASUS routers. Are these routers problematic on QUIC. I've had a look in the wan settings but don't see the option mentioned

==

If you are using an ASUS router and struggling to get connectivity, or can only get intermittent connectivity, check that the below option “Enable VPN + DHCP Connection” in your WAN settings is set to “No“.

This option causes your router to try and attempt to connect via your existing PPPoE and also a DHCP dialer, which then causes instability of your connection.

This can be further confirmed to be the cause by loading the service in your account and a dual dialer warning being displayed.

==

My ONT appears to have 4 ports, with my wifi router currently plugged into port .



Can I retain my original slingshot connection and have an additional port livened, so I can switch back if I encounter issues on the connection day.

If anyone has a referral code that would also be appreciated



Thanks in advance.