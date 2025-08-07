Im a noob with this sort of stuff so apologies if I use wrong terms or my questions dont make sense:

Ive managed to build an ubuntu box with Duck DNS + Caddy for reverse proxy(or whatever the terminology is), then added in few ssd drives for my media(jeez permissions got the best of me on those!).

Ive got.... radarr and sonarr services setup but havent really gotten any use out of either of them yet and prob wont since I dont think I can get indexers setup(ratio and all that will hold me back).

Google, copy/paste terminal commands got me this far, so my initial noob comment still stands.

With all of the rambling on said and done..... I noticed theres a Live TV option on Jellyfin. Does anyone here in NZ use it(LiveTV) and if so, what is your setup eg. do you use additional hardware connected via IP to the server or can you use TVNZ+ / threenow links etc?

Note: I'll end up replicating this onto a enterprise server setup with a better gfx card like an intel arc or similar that can help me do 4k content for 2 or 3 familiy members(2 or 3 unique ip addresses) that will remote access as well as the 3 members in the local network, so definitely keen to hear from users whether its linux or window based.

Ta.