Jellyfin build - Feedback from Live TV users in NZ
Im a noob with this sort of stuff so apologies if I use wrong terms or my questions dont make sense:

 

Ive managed to build an ubuntu box with Duck DNS + Caddy for reverse proxy(or whatever the terminology is), then added in few ssd drives for my media(jeez permissions got the best of me on those!).

 

Ive got.... radarr and sonarr services setup but havent really gotten any use out of either of them yet and prob wont since I dont think I can get indexers setup(ratio and all that will hold me back).

 

Google, copy/paste terminal commands got me this far, so my initial noob comment still stands.

 

 

 

With all of the rambling on said and done..... I noticed theres a Live TV option on Jellyfin. Does anyone here in NZ use it(LiveTV) and if so, what is your setup eg. do you use additional hardware  connected via IP to the server or can you use TVNZ+ / threenow links etc?

 

Note: I'll end up replicating this onto a enterprise server setup with a better gfx card like an intel arc or similar that can help me do 4k content for 2 or 3 familiy members(2 or 3 unique ip addresses) that will remote access as well as the 3 members in the local network, so definitely keen to hear from users whether its linux or window based.

 

 

 

Ta.

I run a TVHeadend server on my Proxmox server, with DVB-S dual PCI tuner and a satellite feed. Then Jellyfin connects to TVH to stream live TV and recordings etc. I don't use it via Jellyfin very much however, only if I am away from home and need to watch FTA TV for some reason (very rare). But I have 3x Kodi boxes around the house running OSMC which all connect to TVH to stream live TV around the house.

 

TVH is running on a Linux machine inside a LXC container via Proxmox.



It was always super broken or buggy for me. I ditched it (was running a paid version of Nextpvr - tried with both DVB-T and streams) and switched to using SparkleTV on my android devices with them all accessing the TV channels directly rather than via a local server.  I was running nextpvr in a dock on a linux server.  Nextpvr wasnt the problem, jellyfin was.. 

askelon:

 

It was always super broken or buggy for me. I ditched it (was running a paid version of Nextpvr - tried with both DVB-T and streams) and switched to using SparkleTV on my android devices with them all accessing the TV channels directly rather than via a local server.  I was running nextpvr in a dock on a linux server.  Nextpvr wasnt the problem, jellyfin was.. 

 

 

Unfortunately I have to echo this - it's just not that good. I've experienced huge delays in starting streams, timeouts, and poor framerates. Using both tvheadend and native HDHomerun support.

 

As far as I can tell it's a part of jellyfin that hasn't really received any attention or work since they forked from emby. Kodi is a far better live TV experience at this point in time.



So just erring on the side of caution here we're not going to discuss anything regarding getting content (so sorry, we won't be assisting with your *arr stack or finding streams). Just talking about the server itself.

 

But here's what I recommend - as you've got a fresh build, instead of Ubuntu I would recommend wiping it once again and installing Proxmox.

 

Then, there are some excellent helper scripts here: https://community-scripts.github.io/ProxmoxVE/ 

 

A Caddy container, Jellyfin and your *arrs are then really easy to install and maintain plus it makes it easier to try out different things or run VM's etc.




There is also this excellent project I'm personally using with Jellyfin + Plex: https://github.com/Dispatcharr/Dispatcharr 




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

