ForumsSelf-hostedNAS options with HP Microserver

Well, yesterday one of my NAS drives failed (2x2TB in an ancient unit) - I was not running it in RAID and thought "poo" but not overly concerned for the data that was on it. Thankfully tho, for whatever reason, while I thought I had data on both drives, it appears I was actually only using one drive, so my data was safe (and now moved to another device just in case).

 

Which got me thinking it was time to "upgrade" my NAS to something more modern. And that reminded me, that I had a HPE ProLiant MicroServer Gen10 (8GB RAM)  sitting in the cupboard that I was given a few months back.

 

So I'm looking at using that.

 

What are my options with it - I could just run Windows with a bunch of drives and shares. Or do I look at something along the lines of TrueNAS/OMV/Unraid ? I'm not overly concerned about running it as anything else (VMs etc, already have system I do that on), just purely file storage (primarily for my onsite backups). Going something Linux based appeals to me to a degree as then less risk of encryption if my main system did get hit with ransomware etc by some miracle.

 

I have a bunch of mixed sized drives I can throw into it. 

 

TIA

 

 




Unraid is easy and I think you'll like it especially if you've got mixed drives. Just ensure your largest drive is assigned as your parity. I personally use Unraid on my HP Microserver.

 

Outside of that - would recommend Proxmox. There's a bunch of "helper scripts" here: https://community-scripts.github.io/ProxmoxVE/ that make it easy to just spawn stuff.




+1 Unraid (which @michaelmurfy put me onto a few years back).

 

Some great instructions on how to use on SpaceinvaderOne's youtube channel.

