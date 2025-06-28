Hoping someone knows more about this than I do…
we have moved into a new(old) house up top of a hill. The Chorus Fibre box is located roadside in the garage & has all the right lights. It is running a modem in the garage w/ wifi just fine. The house is too far away for ethernet so it looks like someone has run coax all the way up to the house (in a conduit so I can’t see it), and it comes out of a wall and into a grey MoCA box. From my research I think I should be able to plug a modem via ethernet into the port on the MoCa but the DS (downstream) light is flashing.
Does anyone have an ideas of what I could do next, or am I completely off track?!
One NZ tried to help yesterday and confirmed we have a working fibre connection etc but then ran out of ideas. They also disagreed that the MoCA box had anything to do with the network.
Please help, going slightly mad in Wellington about now.
TIA!