Coax to Ethernet converter issues
28-Jun-2025 09:50
Hoping someone knows more about this than I do…
we have moved into a new(old) house up top of a hill. The Chorus Fibre box is located roadside in the garage & has all the right lights. It is running a modem in the garage w/ wifi just fine. The house is too far away for ethernet so it looks like someone has run coax all the way up to the house (in a conduit so I can’t see it), and it comes out of a wall and into a grey MoCA box. From my research I think I should be able to plug a modem via ethernet into the port on the MoCa but the DS (downstream) light is flashing. 
Does anyone have an ideas of what I could do next, or am I completely off track?!
One NZ tried to help yesterday and confirmed we have a working fibre connection etc but then ran out of ideas. They also disagreed that the MoCA box had anything to do with the network.
Please help, going slightly mad in Wellington about now. 
TIA!

  #3387768 28-Jun-2025 09:50
  #3387774 28-Jun-2025 10:00
Is there another MoCA box at ONT/router end of circuit in garage??, i.e., what does the coax connect to in garage. How far is the cable run??

 

If MoCA circuit is working then router in the house should have WAN configured as DHCP with no vlan tag. Any OneNZ supplied router will have vlan tag set to 10.

 

Note: Instead of a router in the house, a switch and separate access point is appropriate choice. Networks only need one router.




  #3387776 28-Jun-2025 10:39
As said, you just need one router. You have one in the garage, it should have a moca adapter plugged in to it. The moca in the house is the other end, plug a switch in if you want multiple devices or a access point for wifi.



  #3387777 28-Jun-2025 10:53
I can’t see the clearly Coax connection in the garage / ONT box other than a small yellow cable heading through the wall. So I guess I am only assuming it is there.
There is a Blue ethernet that heads out of GE1 through the wall into the apartment attached to the garage (working fine with its own modem).
Hopefully the pics upload.

  #3387782 28-Jun-2025 12:09
No pics. So ONT GE1 goes to apartment and we guess you have another connection on ONT GE2?? which might feed a MoCA box???

 

Coax may have been part of a cable modem install. Best option is to use the coax to pull single mode fibre between house and garage. 




