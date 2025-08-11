Happy anniversary everyone.
Happy anniversary!
Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSync
Gefeliciteerd met je jubileum!
Congratulations!
I would also like to invite you to my 20th next month 😁
Happy Anniversary you would have been a Telecom Tech back in 2005 ?
Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer.