My 20 year anniversary on Geekzone.
#320408 11-Aug-2025 10:27
Happy anniversary everyone.

 

freitasm
  #3401625 11-Aug-2025 10:29
Happy anniversary!




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSync 



Dratsab
  #3401632 11-Aug-2025 10:43
Gefeliciteerd met je jubileum! 

heavenlywild
  #3401635 11-Aug-2025 10:44
Congratulations!

 

I would also like to invite you to my 20th next month 😁



xpd

xpd
  #3401642 11-Aug-2025 11:24
Grats :D

 

I'm currently at 17 years, 5 months and 7 days :)

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree

 

 

 

nztim
  #3401645 11-Aug-2025 11:43
Happy Anniversary you would have been a Telecom Tech back in 2005 ?




