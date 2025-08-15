Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Geekzone has a new home (2025)
#320443 15-Aug-2025 00:18
Hi folks

 

Geekzone has a new home!

 

Almost a year ago we had this drunk idea during a BBQ. From there a new server was commissioned, configured and tested.
 
Our VM was migrated from one platform to another. We tweaked, tested and tested.

 

As a result, we have also moved from our previous colocation provider to a new datacentre location. We now have two different network providers with faster connectivity. And we are planning a high-availability configuration, when we move our old hardware to the new datacentre.

 

We have been working on this project in the background and acknowledge the help and contributions of the following group:

 

- @michaelmurfy and @cisconz who worked so hard to configure the environment, setup network and help with the VM migration. 
- Vetta for providing us with a new server and rack space.
- DataVault (@skyplonk) for providing us with power.
- Vetta (@saf) and Prodigi (@danfaulknor) for providing us with network access, allowing for redundant paths.

 

Thank you everyone who helped us get here!

 




  #3402713 15-Aug-2025 00:38
Well deserved! Thankyou for everything you’ve done over the years for the New Zealand technology community! Here’s to many more years! 🥂




