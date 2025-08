Depending what industry you're planning on working in (I'm assuming IT) - a certificate is usually a hygeine factor, second to experience.

When I am hiring/recruiting, I would look at:

Experience - have you been a PM or coordinator before? What projects have you worked on, what was your role etc. Manner and Team fit - how do you present yourself, can you have a conversation, can you present professionally tec. Qualifications

So I'd treat the qualifications as an opportunity to learn that you can then build on through experience (potentially as a coordinator/junior PM start).

WIth regards to a qualification - Prince 2 is pretty common in NZ, has a foundational qualification and provides some useful tools in the toolbox focused on governance and control. PMP from my knowledge if aimed at people with more experience doing project management and from memory had a CPD requirement.

If you're aiming to work in IT I'd suggest you want some level of Agile Delivery knowledge experience - be it scrum master, SAFe or similar.

Depending on your experience, employment etc - I would say get the basics with a Prince 2 Foundation, build some agile experience/learning (terms, ceremonies, user stories, epics, features, burn rates, backlogs, velocity etc.) then build out your practical experience supporting projects.

Once you've got experience under your belt you can see which direction/certification suits your direction and interest.

Edit: Just reread your post - I'm not a fan of sit down courses with a trainer. Much prefer self study + exam - but up to you.

Edit 2: I see you've "led projects" - does that mean a 4 week project with a team of 1, or a multi year, multi million dollar implementation project - and what do you want to be leading?