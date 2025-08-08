Hi everyone,



I’m in the market for a hot water heat pump and considering the Gree WHIO TD200. It’s new to the NZ scene, and information is scarce. I’d love to hear from anyone who’s installed or used this specific model. The pricing seems very good as well as the efficiency.

Key details:

- 200 L cylinder, R290 refrigerant

- COP around 5.4 at ΔT 5 °C

- Wi-Fi control, heats up to 70 °C without booster

- 7-year cylinder warranty, 7-year parts & labour

I’m particularly interested in:

- Real-world energy savings in NZ climates

- Noise levels and any coil-durability issues

- App/interface reliability

- Installer recommendations and rough install costs

- Any maintenance or service quirks

Of specific interest is the hot water flow rates. This model has a 15 mm cold water inlet and hot water outlet, whereas I believe the industry standard is 20 mm.

How good are the hot water flow rates? If you have this model can you run the kitchen sink with hot water while still getting a good flow rate in the shower?

Thanks in advance for any insights.

Cheers!

Tim