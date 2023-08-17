On Cheapies I saw a post about Zeronet and never heard of them before. I found some posts here of people who signed up, but not a lot.

The green part appeals to us. I know it's a bit of a gimmick as it only applies to their offices, but they do plant some trees and it's always better than doing nothing.

Currently on a $95 plan with Skinny, with Zeronet I could save $270 per year as they have a 50% off deal for 6 months.

As I WFH often, a solid internet connection is a must. I am very happy with Skinny and their excellent support, so a bit wary to swap. I tried swapping to 2degrees but after being on hold with them for 60 minutes for a simple question, decided to cancel the swap.

Based in the Wellington region if that matters.