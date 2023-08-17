Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandZeronet - Any customers here? Feedback?
boland

461 posts

Ultimate Geek


#306742 17-Aug-2023 13:02
Send private message quote this post

On Cheapies I saw a post about Zeronet and never heard of them before. I found some posts here of people who signed up, but not a lot. 

 

The green part appeals to us. I know it's a bit of a gimmick as it only applies to their offices, but they do plant some trees and it's always better than doing nothing.

 

Currently on a $95 plan with Skinny, with Zeronet I could save $270 per year as they have a 50% off deal for 6 months.

 

As I WFH often, a solid internet connection is a must. I am very happy with Skinny and their excellent support, so a bit wary to swap. I tried swapping to 2degrees but after being on hold with them for 60 minutes for a simple question, decided to cancel the swap.

 

Based in the Wellington region if that matters.

Create new topic
Bluntj
435 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3117159 17-Aug-2023 13:33
Send private message quote this post

Good price and it includes a wifi router with free rental.

 
 
 
 

Backblaze Unlimited Backup. World’s easiest cloud backup. Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud (affiliate link).
michaelmurfy
cat
11940 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3117169 17-Aug-2023 13:54
Send private message quote this post

But their claims on Hyperfibre are fully false:

 

 

They use Compass behind the scenes I believe and it is also owned by the same directors of Compass so the ties are there (despite being 2 separate companies).




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Tessie | Tesla | Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

boland

461 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3117178 17-Aug-2023 14:05
Send private message quote this post

michaelmurfy:

 

But their claims on Hyperfibre are fully false:

 

 

They use Compass behind the scenes I believe and it is also owned by the same directors of Compass so the ties are there (despite being 2 separate companies).

 

 

Yeah I saw that discussion about ping. I'm not an expert on that topic though, but I'm fine with my current ping/latency. Just looking for a better deal :) Just cautious of switching as Skinny has been very good.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

DatAshur Pro C review
Posted 14-Aug-2023 17:32

Commerce Commission Gives Clearance for Microsoft to Buy Activision
Posted 9-Aug-2023 12:09

Hisense New Zealand Unveils 2023 TV Line-up
Posted 8-Aug-2023 16:18

Nespresso Introduces Vertuo Creatista and Vertuo Lattissima in New Zealand
Posted 8-Aug-2023 16:06

Synology WRX560 Mesh Router ReviewÂ 
Posted 7-Aug-2023 17:23

Mastercard Refreshes Experience Center in Singapore
Posted 3-Aug-2023 08:41

Real-Time AI-powered Scam Detection at Your Fingertips: Norton Genie
Posted 2-Aug-2023 17:05

Norton Driver Updater ReviewÂ 
Posted 31-Jul-2023 16:44

Dyson V15s Detect Submarine Complete Is an All-In-One Wet and Dry Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Posted 31-Jul-2023 15:52

SAP Announces General Availability of Sovereign Cloud Capabilities in New Zealand and Australia
Posted 31-Jul-2023 15:48

Samsung Announces Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Samsung Introduces Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Samsung Brings Premium Experience to Tablet platforms with Galaxy Tab S9
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Logitech MX Keys S Keyboard and MX Anywhere 3S Mouse Review
Posted 26-Jul-2023 16:43

Norton Releases Norton Driver Updater for Windows PCs
Posted 19-Jul-2023 10:23








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 