xpd: Welcome to the Umbrella regime.

I think the Umbrella thing was just packaging them all under one "umbrella" for resale as they are all owned by Dreamscape Networks these days the owners of Crazy Domains amongst others.

And yip - I try and do MX lookups for any client domains with them as the DNS and registrar and get nothing.



Its going to be a nightmare if it turns out once they get what ever it is thats broken fixed all DNS records are lost - Most of mine will just be CNAME, TXT and MX for 365 and thats all I really care about but there will be some that have DKIM and other txt records for mail api's etc.

Fun Fun fun - This is why I moved all 37 of my domains or domains my clients entrust me to manage away from them to Metaname early in the changes after a couple of issues dealing with a stonewall at their helpdesk that ended up being confirmed as their issue even though they were pointing the finger at others - In one case they blamed Spark for issues with their DNS not working for spark users - Turned out they had turned on a security feature to stop DDOS on their DNS which was blocking any requests coming from Sparks DNS Servers because, you know, they have one of the largest customer bases in NZ so a lot of DNS queries come from them.



Hopefully we might get some actual information on the actual fault and expected resolution time.