I’ve had this issue for the last 3 years or so where at completely random times, the wifi drops and can’t connect to internet. Only a restart of the router will fix it.

Was previously with orcon and they couldn’t fix the issue they tried sending us new router but issue still persisted.





back in march switched to sky broadband and it was fine for the first couple months but it’s started again. Almost daily at this point. Once again restarting the router fixes the issue- until it happens again.





any ideas?