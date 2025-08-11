Hi peeps.

Moved to a new ISP for fibre and having issues with the speed I'm getting - at least according to every speed test I do that doesn't use "Chorus Fibre Lab"

Expecting >900Mbps but getting between 300 - 500Mbps when testing with fast.com, chorus speed test, all the other ISP speed tests and even on speedtest.net (from Ookla) UNLESS I choose Chorus Fibre Lab which then spits out between 700-830Mbps...

Customer service seems to regard using that server as the only valid one and my question is why?

Prior to my new ISP, was getting over 900Mbps but not now...

Have ensured my router is gigabit capable, test only with ethernet connection, router set up according to new ISP instructions, turned router off and on at the mains etc...

Thanks for tips.