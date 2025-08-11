Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsDesktop computingAdvice in KVM options
ricardocastilho

27 posts

Geek

ID Verified

#320414 11-Aug-2025 16:14
Send private message

Hey guys, 

 

I have two laptops at the moment, one from work with Windows 11 and plenty of USB-C connections. My second and personal laptop is a MacBook Air M3 15-inch with 8GB.

 

I also have a laptop stand that is also a KVM, so today I am using it with my MacBook Air, but I am not sure if it's good enough to hold the job. Then I have two options:

 

  • Buy and USB-C Splitter with an A or B switch, so I can have only one cable out for my current KVM and switch between the laptops (I am not sure if the connections will hold it well, as I am aware the cables need to transfer energy, HDMI, keyboard and mouse)
  • Buy a new KVM that will support this switch between laptops better and provide better quality or speed (I am seeing a lot of options in the market with a big range of prices)

If you can please drop your recommendation, and also any hardware that you believe will do the work, that will be great. I am not looking for anything expensive, but something that will do the job for the best possible price.

 

 

 

Thanks!

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
timmmay
20593 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3401810 11-Aug-2025 16:37
Send private message quote this post

Have a look at this thread, which has what I use.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 ReviewÂ 
Posted 11-Aug-2025 16:11

Gen Threat Report Reveals Rise in Crypto, Sextortion and Tech Support Scams
Posted 7-Aug-2025 13:09

Logitech G and McLaren Racing Sign New, Expanded Multi-Year Partnership
Posted 7-Aug-2025 13:00

A Third of New Zealanders Fall for Online Scams Says Trend Micro
Posted 7-Aug-2025 12:43

OPPO Releases Its Most Stylish and Compact Smartwatch Yet, the Watch X2 Mini.
Posted 7-Aug-2025 12:37

Epson Launches New High-End EH-LS9000B Home Theatre Laser Projector
Posted 7-Aug-2025 12:34

Air New Zealand Starts AI adoption with OpenAI
Posted 24-Jul-2025 16:00

eero Pro 7 Review
Posted 23-Jul-2025 12:07

BeeStation Plus Review
Posted 21-Jul-2025 14:21

eero Unveils New Wi-Fi 7 Products in New Zealand
Posted 21-Jul-2025 00:01

WiZ Introduces HDMI Sync Box and other Light Devices
Posted 20-Jul-2025 17:32

RedShield Enhances DDoS and Bot Attack Protection
Posted 20-Jul-2025 17:26

Seagate Ships 30TB Drives
Posted 17-Jul-2025 11:24

Oclean AirPump A10 Water Flosser Review
Posted 13-Jul-2025 11:05

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7: Raising the Bar for Smartphones
Posted 10-Jul-2025 02:01


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
GoodSync
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright