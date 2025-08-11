ricardocastilho

Hey guys,

I have two laptops at the moment, one from work with Windows 11 and plenty of USB-C connections. My second and personal laptop is a MacBook Air M3 15-inch with 8GB.

I also have a laptop stand that is also a KVM, so today I am using it with my MacBook Air, but I am not sure if it's good enough to hold the job. Then I have two options:

Buy and USB-C Splitter with an A or B switch, so I can have only one cable out for my current KVM and switch between the laptops (I am not sure if the connections will hold it well, as I am aware the cables need to transfer energy, HDMI, keyboard and mouse)

Buy a new KVM that will support this switch between laptops better and provide better quality or speed (I am seeing a lot of options in the market with a big range of prices)

If you can please drop your recommendation, and also any hardware that you believe will do the work, that will be great. I am not looking for anything expensive, but something that will do the job for the best possible price.

Thanks!