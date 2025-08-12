Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
johno1234

2832 posts

Uber Geek


#320421 12-Aug-2025 11:08
Following on from the "Kick chrome to the kerb" thread... What search engine are you using? Google is awful with all the sponsored ad rubbish and mangled link addresses.

 

 

Dynamic
3871 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3402017 12-Aug-2025 11:10
I've had a pretty positive experience with DuckDuckGo.  Rarely opened a tab for www.google.co.nz, but often-enough opened a tab for maps.google.co.nz




johno1234

2832 posts

Uber Geek


  #3402019 12-Aug-2025 11:27
Dynamic:

 

I've had a pretty positive experience with DuckDuckGo.  Rarely opened a tab for www.google.co.nz, but often-enough opened a tab for maps.google.co.nz

 

 

I'm giving DDG a go (from Firefox). However I want it to use Google for maps. I can't see where in Firefox or DDG where to specify the maps engine?

Goosey
2840 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3402022 12-Aug-2025 11:31
I like Lycos, metacrawler, yahoo, altavista and Infoseek.

 

oh wait, I’m in the wrong decade…

 

 

 

search engines are what you make them… learn search terms “+ & etc etc “ and you won’t care what you use…

 

obviously, scroll past the sponsored, paid and results which you know are skewed,.



johno1234

2832 posts

Uber Geek


  #3402024 12-Aug-2025 11:33
Goosey:

 

I like Lycos, metacrawler, yahoo, altavista and Infoseek.

 

oh wait, I’m in the wrong decade…

 

 

 

search engines are what you make them… learn search terms “+ & etc etc “ and you won’t care what you use…

 

obviously, scroll past the sponsored, paid and results which you know are skewed,.

 

 

I know how to give search engine tips. I want one that I don't need to scroll past anything and that takes me to the link it says it is not something else

Dynamic
3871 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3402027 12-Aug-2025 11:51
johno1234:

 

Dynamic:

 

I've had a pretty positive experience with DuckDuckGo.  Rarely opened a tab for www.google.co.nz, but often-enough opened a tab for maps.google.co.nz

 

 

I'm giving DDG a go (from Firefox). However I want it to use Google for maps. I can't see where in Firefox or DDG where to specify the maps engine?

 

 

I've not tried to link the two, and simply have a bookmark to Google Maps in my browser.




cddt
1571 posts

Uber Geek


  #3402030 12-Aug-2025 12:03
I primarily use DDG. 

 

There's also https://lite.duckduckgo.com if you want a lightweight page. 




alasta
6713 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3402031 12-Aug-2025 12:10
I have been using DuckDuckGo for a while now and find it really good.

 
 
 
 

michaelmurfy
meow
13282 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3402034 12-Aug-2025 12:14
DuckDuckGo for me

 

also bangs are excellent. For example, want to search Google? Just do !google followed by your search term. Google maps? !gmaps followed by your search term. And yes, even works with Geekzone by doing !geekzone 😊

 

https://duckduckgo.com/bangs




mdf

mdf
3525 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3402040 12-Aug-2025 12:34
Quite impressed with Qwant. Recommended by the Vivaldi crew. 

cddt
1571 posts

Uber Geek


  #3402045 12-Aug-2025 12:44
cddt:

 

I primarily use DDG. 

 

There's also https://lite.duckduckgo.com if you want a lightweight page. 

 

 

And there's the non-javascript https://html.duckduckgo.com/ if you don't want it as light as the lite version. ;) 




