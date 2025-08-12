Following on from the "Kick chrome to the kerb" thread... What search engine are you using? Google is awful with all the sponsored ad rubbish and mangled link addresses.
I've had a pretty positive experience with DuckDuckGo. Rarely opened a tab for www.google.co.nz, but often-enough opened a tab for maps.google.co.nz
“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams
Referral links to services I use, really like, and may be rewarded if you sign up:
PocketSmith for budgeting and personal finance management. A great Kiwi company.
Dynamic:
I've had a pretty positive experience with DuckDuckGo. Rarely opened a tab for www.google.co.nz, but often-enough opened a tab for maps.google.co.nz
I'm giving DDG a go (from Firefox). However I want it to use Google for maps. I can't see where in Firefox or DDG where to specify the maps engine?
I like Lycos, metacrawler, yahoo, altavista and Infoseek.
oh wait, I’m in the wrong decade…
search engines are what you make them… learn search terms “+ & etc etc “ and you won’t care what you use…
obviously, scroll past the sponsored, paid and results which you know are skewed,.
Goosey:
I like Lycos, metacrawler, yahoo, altavista and Infoseek.
oh wait, I’m in the wrong decade…
search engines are what you make them… learn search terms “+ & etc etc “ and you won’t care what you use…
obviously, scroll past the sponsored, paid and results which you know are skewed,.
I know how to give search engine tips. I want one that I don't need to scroll past anything and that takes me to the link it says it is not something else
johno1234:
Dynamic:
I've had a pretty positive experience with DuckDuckGo. Rarely opened a tab for www.google.co.nz, but often-enough opened a tab for maps.google.co.nz
I'm giving DDG a go (from Firefox). However I want it to use Google for maps. I can't see where in Firefox or DDG where to specify the maps engine?
I've not tried to link the two, and simply have a bookmark to Google Maps in my browser.
“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams
Referral links to services I use, really like, and may be rewarded if you sign up:
PocketSmith for budgeting and personal finance management. A great Kiwi company.
I primarily use DDG.
There's also https://lite.duckduckgo.com if you want a lightweight page.
I have been using DuckDuckGo for a while now and find it really good.
DuckDuckGo for me
also bangs are excellent. For example, want to search Google? Just do !google followed by your search term. Google maps? !gmaps followed by your search term. And yes, even works with Geekzone by doing !geekzone 😊
Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.
Quite impressed with Qwant. Recommended by the Vivaldi crew.
cddt:
I primarily use DDG.
There's also https://lite.duckduckgo.com if you want a lightweight page.
And there's the non-javascript https://html.duckduckgo.com/ if you don't want it as light as the lite version. ;)