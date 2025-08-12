We're playing with Windows Hello for Business and Passwordless stuff a bit more lately. Windows Hello capable webcams are great, but at certain times of the day with different light behind me the cameras I've tried often struggle. They fluff around for 5-15 seconds and may then either find and log me in or ask for my PIN/password.

Can anyone recommend a reputable brand of fingerprint reader to attach to a desktop computer? I've got a Kensington branded device on order but would like to try a couple of options. Currently I'm struggling to find another option in a brand that I've heard of before.