helpmeplease

Hi all, hopefully I am in the right place.

Currently our home has a couple of UniFi Access points and a 5 port gigabit switch (which was installed new in 2020). Currently we have internet via Starlink but Fibre has just been installed on the street so want to make the switch.

However, I am unsure what I need to buy for a modem given nothing will connect directly to it but instead will continue to connect to the access points or hardwired ethernet. Will any old modem from PB Tech for example work or do I need something more specific for this setup? Any recommendations?

Thanks