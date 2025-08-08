Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Moving from Starlink to Fibre
helpmeplease

11 posts

Geek


#320392 8-Aug-2025 11:09
Send private message quote this post

Hi all, hopefully I am in the right place.

 

Currently our home has a couple of UniFi Access points and a 5 port gigabit switch (which was installed new in 2020). Currently we have internet via Starlink but Fibre has just been installed on the street so want to make the switch. 

 

However, I am unsure what I need to buy for a modem given nothing will connect directly to it but instead will continue to connect to the access points or hardwired ethernet. Will any old modem from PB Tech for example work or do I need something more specific for this setup? Any recommendations?

 

Thanks

Create new topic
Spyware
3767 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3400982 8-Aug-2025 11:13
Send private message quote this post

Your old "router" from PBTech will work assuming it has an Ethernet WAN interface.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.



helpmeplease

11 posts

Geek


  #3400988 8-Aug-2025 11:21
Send private message quote this post

Spyware:

 

Your old "router" from PBTech will work assuming it has an Ethernet WAN interface.

 

 

Thanks, but sorry to clarify I don't have an old router but need to buy one to replace Starlink but not sure if I need something specific or anything will do?

RunningMan
8964 posts

Uber Geek


  #3400989 8-Aug-2025 11:25
Send private message quote this post

Who are you connecting through for fibre? Do they provide a router? If so, just use that.



richms
28206 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3400992 8-Aug-2025 11:30
Send private message quote this post

If you have unifi already then I would suggest to get one of their ones so you get it all in the same interface.




Richard rich.ms

Spyware
3767 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3401009 8-Aug-2025 11:37
Send private message quote this post

https://www.gowifi.co.nz/ubiquiti/ucg-fiber.html




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

lxsw20
3556 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3401012 8-Aug-2025 11:58
Send private message quote this post

^ Overkill for most unless you're planning to run Unifi Cameras or something.

 

 

 

https://www.gowifi.co.nz/ubiquiti/ucg-ultra.html This will work fine, but you'll need someone to configure it.

 



Simplest option, take what ever router your ISP of choice has, and use that, plug the unifi stack into the LAN port, and the fiber ONT into the WAN port. 

xpd

xpd
Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13770 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3401013 8-Aug-2025 11:58
Send private message quote this post

Spyware:

 

https://www.gowifi.co.nz/ubiquiti/ucg-fiber.html

 

 

Or buy something more basic for a LOT less :D 

 

PBTech is your friend ;)

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree

 

 

 

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE. Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.
helpmeplease

11 posts

Geek


  #3401016 8-Aug-2025 12:12
Send private message quote this post

Thanks everyone. Now I know what I should be looking for.

Asteros
278 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3401017 8-Aug-2025 12:13
Send private message quote this post

Agree with getting a router from whoever you sign up to Fibre with.

 

If you're going to purchase a router from elsewhere, perhaps try Grandstream.

Spyware
3767 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3401019 8-Aug-2025 12:14
Send private message quote this post

Whatever you do don't buy Asus.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

Create new topic





