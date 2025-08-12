Hi all,

Long time lurker. We have just purchased a new home in East Auckland, however the house doesn't currently have any wired Ethernet ports. We had our current house wired however the company which did it seems to have gone out of business.

We're wanting to organise an install at our new place when we move in, to have some cables run to the TVs / PCs and potentially some cameras. We're also looking at fibre providers and we're currently with Sky.

Are there any better options for fibre than Sky in terms of price / bundles or potential discounts? We won't be keeping Sky Sport etc so the broadband price will be ~$115 a month however it seems most are around the same price currently. I am also looking for recommendations for a company to come quote on the wired install as I would prefer not to use WiFi. Would like a proper job done so don't really want to tackle this myself.

Really appreciate any and all recommendations / help here :)

Thank you!