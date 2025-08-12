Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
New Home Wired Ethernet Install + Fibre Option Recommendations
BFGNZ

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


#320427 12-Aug-2025 19:55


Hi all,

 

Long time lurker. We have just purchased a new home in East Auckland, however the house doesn't currently have any wired Ethernet ports. We had our current house wired however the company which did it seems to have gone out of business.

 

We're wanting to organise an install at our new place when we move in, to have some cables run to the TVs / PCs and potentially some cameras. We're also looking at fibre providers and we're currently with Sky.

 

Are there any better options for fibre than Sky in terms of price / bundles or potential discounts? We won't be keeping Sky Sport etc so the broadband price will be ~$115 a month however it seems most are around the same price currently. I am also looking for recommendations for a company to come quote on the wired install as I would prefer not to use WiFi. Would like a proper job done so don't really want to tackle this myself.

 

Really appreciate any and all recommendations / help here :)

 

Thank you!

djtOtago
1159 posts

Uber Geek


  #3402227 12-Aug-2025 20:00


Your location would probably help.



BFGNZ

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3402232 12-Aug-2025 20:42


Argh, apologies. I must've deleted it initially. New place is in East Auckland. Added now.

Chills
171 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #3402241 12-Aug-2025 21:04


If you're confident in self troubleshooting and are looking for another nerdy community (containing many Geekzone Users) - I'd suggest @Quic, https://www.quic.nz/ | Good people, good Discord and good, honest broadband. Can always use my referral if you go that way! https://account.quic.nz/refer/504339



bfginger
1274 posts

Uber Geek


  #3402253 12-Aug-2025 22:16


Normally installers will do CAT6 which should be fine for today's uses. If you want a higher performance ceiling for future decades ask for something like shielded CAT6A with shielded keystone jacks. Fibre optics has more headroom but nothing available today is likely to become a consumer standard so it may end up being a strange archaism that needs retermination or converter units. 

 

$115 is a little on the higher side for a 900mbit connection - more understandable if they weren't using CGNAT and reselling 2Degrees. Some options are Spark if you use Netflix Standard which they bundle at $128. OneNZ or Mercury are at $111 (M. turns CGNAT off if you ask), or 1gbit synchronous on Quic for $120. Quic and Mercury do static iPs for a one-off cost, Spark doesn't mention a charge, I think Vetta does it by default, no idea about One. 

nztim
3836 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3402254 12-Aug-2025 22:17


Vaughan at Datacable in Auckland is a really good data cabler

 

Data Cabling Auckland | Datacable Ltd

 

 




 

CamH
570 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3402256 12-Aug-2025 22:18


nztim:

 

Vaughan at Datacable in Auckland is a really good data cabler

 

Data Cabling Auckland | Datacable Ltd

 

 

 

 

I second this, highly suggest Vaughan and his team.





