Hey folks

After what seems like endless hours researching I just want to bite the bullet & purchase this. I am aiming for a Toyota Corolla set-up; solid and simple without added complexity such as uninterruptible power supply.

I need to upgrade my router; I'm thinking TP-Link AX3000

I've settled on REOLINK CX810 (x5). I plan to purchase from Amazon AU.

The NVR storage is something I am not sure about. What is a good amount of total recorded footage, I'm thinking at least 2 weeks?? According to ChatGPT five CX810's at max settings will record only 3 days on a Reolink 8 CH 2TB NVR.

Would I be best to make the 3 less important cameras film at 720p to get the recording time closer to two weeks or swap out the 2TB with something like this?

I don't want to make any purchases & regret it down the track so any advice is appreciated! 😃

Thanks!