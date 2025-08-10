Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Reolink PoE cameras with NVR Purchasing Advice.
steve181

115 posts

Master Geek


#320403 10-Aug-2025 10:09
Send private message

Hey folks

 

 

 

After what seems like endless hours researching I just want to bite the bullet & purchase this. I am aiming for a Toyota Corolla set-up; solid and simple without added complexity such as uninterruptible power supply.

 

I need to upgrade my router; I'm thinking TP-Link AX3000

 

I've settled on REOLINK CX810 (x5). I plan to purchase from Amazon AU. 

 

The NVR storage is something I am not sure about. What is a good amount of total recorded footage, I'm thinking at least 2 weeks?? According to ChatGPT five CX810's at max settings will record only 3 days on a Reolink 8 CH 2TB NVR.

 

Would I be best to make the 3 less important cameras film at 720p to get the recording time closer to two weeks or swap out the 2TB with something like this?

 

 

 

I don't want to make any purchases & regret it down the track so any advice is appreciated! 😃

 

 

 

 

 

Thanks!

Mehrts
1065 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3401392 10-Aug-2025 11:20
Send private message quote this post

You can replace the internal HDD on the 8 channel NVR with a larger capacity one, as well as adding a second HDD via eSATA (or just standard SATA with an easy mod).

 

Alternatively, you can go for the 16 or 36 channel NVRs which offer easier expandability if you require a heap of storage.

 

Personally, I aim to have a week's worth of 24/7 storage, and with four 8mp cameras recording at a constant 30FPS/8Mbps, I found the 2TB HDD was roughly six days of recording storage.

