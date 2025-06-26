Hey folks.

Recently upgraded from iPhone 12-16. I'm not normally one to use a case and I've been fine, however the build of the iPhone 16 have me worried as it feels quite a bit more slippery in my hand. So I'm looking at buying a case. Would have to be local (So not from overseas) as I'll need it for the weekend so will go out tomorrow to get it.

Are there any brands I should be staying away from? A particular material that I should be avoiding? Hoping to just buy from Noels/JB/PB Tech etc. Ideally something minimal, just not flimsy that can't withstand a potential drop from phone holding height.

Many thanks.