Finch






#320016 26-Jun-2025 14:02
Hey folks.

 

Recently upgraded from iPhone 12-16. I'm not normally one to use a case and I've been fine, however the build of the iPhone 16 have me worried as it feels quite a bit more slippery in my hand. So I'm looking at buying a case. Would have to be local (So not from overseas) as I'll need it for the weekend so will go out tomorrow to get it.

 

Are there any brands I should be staying away from? A particular material that I should be avoiding? Hoping to just buy from Noels/JB/PB Tech etc. Ideally something minimal, just not flimsy that can't withstand a potential drop from phone holding height.

 

Many thanks.

Asteros





  #3387207 26-Jun-2025 14:08
I usually buy whatever is on sale at PB Tech. I've had good experiences with the Spigen and Torras brands.



gfaye





  #3387209 26-Jun-2025 14:16
I've always been happy with the clear Apple magsafe cases with my last few phones.  Never had one fail or turn yellow like you see other clear ones doing.

Finch






  #3387301 26-Jun-2025 20:03
Thanks folks.

 

 

 

Forgot to mention, I don't really want to be paying more than $50 for a case



bp1000





  #3387748 28-Jun-2025 06:42
For my 12 pro, I had an Otterbox Symmtery+ Magsafe Case, along with the Otterbox Magsafe Folio (both bought on sale at PB Tech).

After 2.5 years the Symmtery+ Case started to fall apart. My case didn't have a hard life but the edge started to come unstuck from the back.

I ended up getting a generic magsafe case from TechPro Repairs (a mall booth store) for $50. It has a hinged bracket over the camera area that can be used as a stand for the phone, and it works perfectly with the Otterbox Folio, which is still in great condition.

 

The TechPro case was $15 less than what I paid for the Otterbox case, but right now I'm more impressed with the TechPro case

