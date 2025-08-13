Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsApple iOS and devicesiPhone 16 Pro v 17 Pro...buy now or wait?
Lizard1977

2065 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#320431 13-Aug-2025 15:19
Send private message quote this post

It's finally time to upgrade - I'm planning on passing down my faithful 11 Pro to my 11 year-old as her first phone, and it gives me a reason to upgrade.

 

Given the time of the year, when new iPhones come into bloom, I would ordinarily wait for the latest models to emerge before buying.  But there are a couple of reasons why I'm unsure:

 

     

  1. The upgrade is going to be a substantial one for me in terms of display and camera features, from the 11 Pro to the 16 or 17 Pro.  But it's hard to know if there is a substantial shift from the 16 to the 17 Pro.  I've been looking at a few "rumour" reports about what might be coming with the 17 Pro, but despite some of the hype it doesn't sound like a radical shift - more of an incremental improvement, as usual.  Is there likely to be a significant benefit to waiting for the newer model, given where I'm coming from?
  2. The price.  HN are knocking $200 off the base Apple price - for a 256GB model it's just $1997.  "Rumours" suggest that the new iPhones will be pricier given the impact of tarrifs on the global economy.  Given point 1 above (either the 16 or 17 Pro would be a big step up from my 11 Pro), is it better to nab a 16 Pro at the lower price, or pay the (hopefully not too much) higher price to get the latest model in a couple of months (should also state - this isn't time critical for me; I can do this at any stage between now and November).

 

What do you recommend?  Bite the bullet and grab the 16 Pro now, or hold off for the 17 Pro (even if the price is higher)?

Create new topic
muppet
2576 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3402413 13-Aug-2025 15:37
Send private message quote this post

Not an iPhone person, but always hold out for the latest IHO. It gets all the cool announced features that sometimes get backported, sometimes don't (speaking as a Pixel user here, maybe iPhone is a bit different) - you'll get at least 1 year extra life from it, it might have newer/better battery/antenna/satellite tech.

 

The con of course is the cost. But if you're prepared to drop $2k on a phone as it stands, I don't expect you'll flip a banana when a new one costs $2.3k.

 

So if the money/cost isn't a deal breaker for you, why wouldn't you wait?



mattwnz
20184 posts

Uber Geek


  #3402415 13-Aug-2025 16:11
Send private message quote this post

The thing with iphones is you can always wait for the next model, but often the difference each year is just incremental, and often the changes won't make much difference to ones needs.  Often the older models get discounted when a new model gets released, although apple tend to remove old pro models for sale. Whether the updates are worth $300 to you, or whether you can use that $300 for something else. But if you can get a good deal, and iphone 16 pro is a good phone IMO, and doesn't have the massive wide camera bump that the 17 pro looks to be getting. I understand it may be getting a higher resolution grin camera and better zoom and perhaps more ram.  But it is really a personal decision.

TwoSeven
1638 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3402416 13-Aug-2025 16:30
Send private message quote this post

The speculation is that the 17 will be quite different, mainly because of the move to IOS 26.  Given its really only a month or two from announcement, I would wait (and save a bit more in the meantime).

 

I moved from an iPhone 7 (iOS 12 or so) to the 15 pro max primarily for a bigger screen and the USB-c support for external devices.  I’ve also got the newish iPad Air (m3) that I use in place of a laptop (IOS 26 supports an external monitor mouse and keyboard, also stage manager has been replaced with a new windowing mode).  

 

i have found that the integration between devices is getting very good now.

 

 

 

9To5Mac have good reviews of all the features in the new IOS and the latest routers on the new models of things.

 

 




Software Engineer
   (the practice of real science, engineering and management)
A.I.  (Automation rebranded)
Gender Neutral
   (a person who believes in equality and who does not believe in/use stereotypes. Examples such as gender, binary, nonbinary, male/female etc.)

 

 ...they/their/them...



Asteros
283 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3402417 13-Aug-2025 16:31
Send private message quote this post

it is strongly rumoured that the 17 Pro and Pro Max will have 12GB of RAM. An increase from 8GB in the 16 Pro. Apple Ram increases are a relatively rare occurrence and will increase longevity if you hold on to it for 5+ years.

Handsomedan
7319 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3402424 13-Aug-2025 17:09
Send private message quote this post

More RAM, a move from Ti frame to AL and camera improvements are apparently the big things incoming. As usual there's a chip bump, too. 
I'd probably hold on for the newer incoming model, as it'll last a year longer (support-wise). 

 

 

 

 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Motorola Announces Partnership with One NZ and New Phone Lineup
Posted 12-Aug-2025 07:00

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 ReviewÂ 
Posted 11-Aug-2025 16:11

Gen Threat Report Reveals Rise in Crypto, Sextortion and Tech Support Scams
Posted 7-Aug-2025 13:09

Logitech G and McLaren Racing Sign New, Expanded Multi-Year Partnership
Posted 7-Aug-2025 13:00

A Third of New Zealanders Fall for Online Scams Says Trend Micro
Posted 7-Aug-2025 12:43

OPPO Releases Its Most Stylish and Compact Smartwatch Yet, the Watch X2 Mini.
Posted 7-Aug-2025 12:37

Epson Launches New High-End EH-LS9000B Home Theatre Laser Projector
Posted 7-Aug-2025 12:34

Air New Zealand Starts AI adoption with OpenAI
Posted 24-Jul-2025 16:00

eero Pro 7 Review
Posted 23-Jul-2025 12:07

BeeStation Plus Review
Posted 21-Jul-2025 14:21

eero Unveils New Wi-Fi 7 Products in New Zealand
Posted 21-Jul-2025 00:01

WiZ Introduces HDMI Sync Box and other Light Devices
Posted 20-Jul-2025 17:32

RedShield Enhances DDoS and Bot Attack Protection
Posted 20-Jul-2025 17:26

Seagate Ships 30TB Drives
Posted 17-Jul-2025 11:24

Oclean AirPump A10 Water Flosser Review
Posted 13-Jul-2025 11:05








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
GoodSync
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright