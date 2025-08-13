Lizard1977

It's finally time to upgrade - I'm planning on passing down my faithful 11 Pro to my 11 year-old as her first phone, and it gives me a reason to upgrade.

Given the time of the year, when new iPhones come into bloom, I would ordinarily wait for the latest models to emerge before buying. But there are a couple of reasons why I'm unsure:

The upgrade is going to be a substantial one for me in terms of display and camera features, from the 11 Pro to the 16 or 17 Pro. But it's hard to know if there is a substantial shift from the 16 to the 17 Pro. I've been looking at a few "rumour" reports about what might be coming with the 17 Pro, but despite some of the hype it doesn't sound like a radical shift - more of an incremental improvement, as usual. Is there likely to be a significant benefit to waiting for the newer model, given where I'm coming from? The price. HN are knocking $200 off the base Apple price - for a 256GB model it's just $1997. "Rumours" suggest that the new iPhones will be pricier given the impact of tarrifs on the global economy. Given point 1 above (either the 16 or 17 Pro would be a big step up from my 11 Pro), is it better to nab a 16 Pro at the lower price, or pay the (hopefully not too much) higher price to get the latest model in a couple of months (should also state - this isn't time critical for me; I can do this at any stage between now and November).

What do you recommend? Bite the bullet and grab the 16 Pro now, or hold off for the 17 Pro (even if the price is higher)?