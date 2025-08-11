As per here: https://www.dlink.co.nz/business-solutions/DGS-1210-28P-28-port-gigabit-websmart-poe-switch

Has the rack ears installed, and covers on all the SFP ports, but no other accessories or anything.

I've reset it and it appears to work (can log into the web interface, etc.) but no exhaustive testing has been done. I can't see why it wouldn't be fine, but It's been sitting on a shelf for quite some time.

Fans are definitely somewhat loud, but that's normal.

I'd like $100, open to offers.

Pickup only, from Hillcrest, North Shore, Auckland.