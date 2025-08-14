Alright, it's finally time to get rid of my Steam Deck as I don't use it enough!
- Steam Deck LCD 64GB model
- 64GB eMMC replaced with 1TB WD SN740 M.2 2230 SSD (comes with original eMMC chip)
- Stock back plate replaced with red transparent JSAUX back plate (details here, comes with original back plate)
- Comes with original box, carry case and US charger with NZ adapter
Also included are:
I bought this second hand from a close friend who bought it and the accessories new. It has worked flawlessly for me the entire time I have used it, but before turning it on to photograph, it hasn't been touched for about 3 months
Will be fully formatted with buyers choice of stock SteamOS, Bazzite (I was running this) or CachyOS Handheld
Looking for $800 plus tracked shipping (signature required) nationwide, or pickup from New Plymouth City
Photos can be found in this album