Alright, it's finally time to get rid of my Steam Deck as I don't use it enough!

Steam Deck LCD 64GB model

64GB eMMC replaced with 1TB WD SN740 M.2 2230 SSD (comes with original eMMC chip)

Stock back plate replaced with red transparent JSAUX back plate (details here, comes with original back plate)

Comes with original box, carry case and US charger with NZ adapter

Also included are:

JSAUX Protective Standing Case (details here)

JSAUX 6-in-1 Docking Station in red (details here)

I bought this second hand from a close friend who bought it and the accessories new. It has worked flawlessly for me the entire time I have used it, but before turning it on to photograph, it hasn't been touched for about 3 months

Will be fully formatted with buyers choice of stock SteamOS, Bazzite (I was running this) or CachyOS Handheld

Looking for $800 plus tracked shipping (signature required) nationwide, or pickup from New Plymouth City

Photos can be found in this album