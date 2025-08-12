So I have a Pixel 8 Pro. Put in a new SIM card and called the 200 number to activate it. No options other than Top Up or Add a Plan. So I topped up ($10) and added a plan ($8).

Then I went to add the number to My2degrees. Enter number and await TXT code. Nothing. Try texting BAL to 233. Nothing.

Tried turning phone off/on. No joy. Try turning WiFi off. No joy.

Rang 200 and spoke with them. They confirmed that the SIM card had been activated. They sent a code but nothing received. They asked the usual like have I tried turning phone off/on, turn off WiFi etc. They asked if I had access to the internet with data only and I could. They said it's working and then basically ended the call.

I have tried sending a TXT from another number but it's not received.

Any ideas why I can't send or receive TXTs?