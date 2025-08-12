Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)New prepay SIM activated but not recieving/sending texts
Xile

157 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

#320423 12-Aug-2025 15:36
Send private message quote this post

So I have a Pixel 8 Pro. Put in a new SIM card and called the 200 number to activate it. No options other than Top Up or Add a Plan. So I topped up ($10) and added a plan ($8).

 

Then I went to add the number to My2degrees. Enter number and await TXT code. Nothing. Try texting BAL to 233. Nothing.

 

Tried turning phone off/on. No joy. Try turning WiFi off. No joy.

 

Rang 200 and spoke with them. They confirmed that the SIM card had been activated. They sent a code but nothing received. They asked the usual like have I tried turning phone off/on, turn off WiFi etc. They asked if I had access to the internet with data only and I could. They said it's working and then basically ended the call.

 

I have tried sending a TXT from another number but it's not received.

 

Any ideas why I can't send or receive TXTs?

 

 

Create new topic
mrgsm021
1473 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3402093 12-Aug-2025 16:02
Send private message quote this post

Did an error come up when trying to send a txt?

 

Check that the 2Degrees SMSC is set up correctly which is +64 220227672 according to this article https://www.2degrees.nz/help/mobile-help/troubleshooting/troubleshoot-mobile-text-and-calling-issues?srsltid=AfmBOoq0gvO_LWUS1ieFg1JeHw1bZSiMG5PaBa5aZxILGxJhiKBQ7qgY 



Xile

157 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3402112 12-Aug-2025 16:39
Send private message quote this post

No, there was no error.

 

I have seen that link and the number is correct.

Linux
11440 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3402123 12-Aug-2025 17:23
Send private message quote this post

Tried SIM card in another handset?

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Motorola Announces Partnership with One NZ and New Phone Lineup
Posted 12-Aug-2025 07:00

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 ReviewÂ 
Posted 11-Aug-2025 16:11

Gen Threat Report Reveals Rise in Crypto, Sextortion and Tech Support Scams
Posted 7-Aug-2025 13:09

Logitech G and McLaren Racing Sign New, Expanded Multi-Year Partnership
Posted 7-Aug-2025 13:00

A Third of New Zealanders Fall for Online Scams Says Trend Micro
Posted 7-Aug-2025 12:43

OPPO Releases Its Most Stylish and Compact Smartwatch Yet, the Watch X2 Mini.
Posted 7-Aug-2025 12:37

Epson Launches New High-End EH-LS9000B Home Theatre Laser Projector
Posted 7-Aug-2025 12:34

Air New Zealand Starts AI adoption with OpenAI
Posted 24-Jul-2025 16:00

eero Pro 7 Review
Posted 23-Jul-2025 12:07

BeeStation Plus Review
Posted 21-Jul-2025 14:21

eero Unveils New Wi-Fi 7 Products in New Zealand
Posted 21-Jul-2025 00:01

WiZ Introduces HDMI Sync Box and other Light Devices
Posted 20-Jul-2025 17:32

RedShield Enhances DDoS and Bot Attack Protection
Posted 20-Jul-2025 17:26

Seagate Ships 30TB Drives
Posted 17-Jul-2025 11:24

Oclean AirPump A10 Water Flosser Review
Posted 13-Jul-2025 11:05








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
GoodSync
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright