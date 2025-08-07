Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsFreeview (DVB-T/DVB-S)What are the options for twin tuner terrestrial Freeview recorders, that aren't Dish ?
chairman

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


#320387 7-Aug-2025 16:48
Send private message quote this post

My 90yo Mum is in need of a new Freeview box and I'd really rather not get another dish because they only seem to last about a year if we're lucky.

 

She watches on-demand and streaming stuff using the smart-tv functions so all it has to do is reliably (hence 'not dish') record freeview.

 

I can see a Panasonic DMR-HWT260GN that looks like it will do the job but those are 6 years old now, are there any others ?

 

It can't be a build-it-yourself solution, has to be something you buy ideally from one of the big chains and take it out of the box, plug it in, and it just works.

 

Cheers

 

 

Create new topic
wellygary
8342 posts

Uber Geek


  #3400776 7-Aug-2025 16:56
Send private message quote this post

What does she watch most? and how long does she keep the recordings?
TVNZ's on demand offering is pretty damn good,  it allows you to catch up partway through a streaming programme, 

 

Also how many channels does she often need to record? 
If she's got the ability to stream one channel, she might be able to make do with having a single tuner recorder?



chairman

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3400792 7-Aug-2025 18:43
Send private message quote this post

She records some of the RNZ National shows pretty much every day so it's not all local TV3/TVNZ unfortunately.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Gen Threat Report Reveals Rise in Crypto, Sextortion and Tech Support Scams
Posted 7-Aug-2025 13:09

Logitech G and McLaren Racing Sign New, Expanded Multi-Year Partnership
Posted 7-Aug-2025 13:00

A Third of New Zealanders Fall for Online Scams Says Trend Micro
Posted 7-Aug-2025 12:43

OPPO Releases Its Most Stylish and Compact Smartwatch Yet, the Watch X2 Mini.
Posted 7-Aug-2025 12:37

Epson Launches New High-End EH-LS9000B Home Theatre Laser Projector
Posted 7-Aug-2025 12:34

Air New Zealand Starts AI adoption with OpenAI
Posted 24-Jul-2025 16:00

eero Pro 7 Review
Posted 23-Jul-2025 12:07

BeeStation Plus Review
Posted 21-Jul-2025 14:21

eero Unveils New Wi-Fi 7 Products in New Zealand
Posted 21-Jul-2025 00:01

WiZ Introduces HDMI Sync Box and other Light Devices
Posted 20-Jul-2025 17:32

RedShield Enhances DDoS and Bot Attack Protection
Posted 20-Jul-2025 17:26

Seagate Ships 30TB Drives
Posted 17-Jul-2025 11:24

Oclean AirPump A10 Water Flosser Review
Posted 13-Jul-2025 11:05

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7: Raising the Bar for Smartphones
Posted 10-Jul-2025 02:01

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 Brings New Edge-To-Edge FlexWindow
Posted 10-Jul-2025 02:01








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
GoodSync
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright