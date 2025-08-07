My 90yo Mum is in need of a new Freeview box and I'd really rather not get another dish because they only seem to last about a year if we're lucky.

She watches on-demand and streaming stuff using the smart-tv functions so all it has to do is reliably (hence 'not dish') record freeview.

I can see a Panasonic DMR-HWT260GN that looks like it will do the job but those are 6 years old now, are there any others ?

It can't be a build-it-yourself solution, has to be something you buy ideally from one of the big chains and take it out of the box, plug it in, and it just works.

Cheers